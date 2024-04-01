Spring is in full swing with April’s calendar of community events.
The Flower Fest
April 6-7
Pointe-Marie
Step into a flourishing storybook fantasy at this year’s The Flower Fest benefiting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The family-friendly event will feature larger-than-life floral displays, photo opportunities, crafts for kids and adults alike, and more. theflowerfest.com
Raise the Barn
April 12
Live Oak @ Cedar Lodge
Get down on the farm while supporting the Baton Rouge General Foundation at the annual Raise the Barn fundraiser. This country cocktail event includes drinks, dinner and dancing to live music by The Yellowstones. brgeneral.org
Fur Ball
April 13
L’Auberge Casino & Hotel
Find out which local pups will be crowned king and queen of this year’s Fur Ball gala. The pet-focused event raises money for East Baton Rouge’s open intake shelter, Companion Animal Alliance. furballbr.org
Azalea Polo Classic
April 14
West Feliciana Parish Park
The West Feliciana Historical Society’s polo fundraiser is back. Head to St. Francisville to watch a match from the New Orleans Polo Club and enjoy a spring afternoon with cocktails, hors d’oeuvres and more. azaleapoloclassic.com
Emerge Gala
April 20
Varsity Theatre
The Emerge Center is celebrating its 10th annual fundraising gala with a “Solid Gold” theme. Attendees are invited to take cues from the 1980s hit television series with a night of disco dancing, spandex and retro glamour shots. emergela.org
Cinderella
April 20-21
River Center Performing Arts Theater
This classic fairytale favorite will come to life at the Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre’s spring performance. The fan-favorite show acts as the finale of artistic directors Molly Buchmann and Sharon Mathews’ final season with the dance company. batonrougeballet.org
Mad Hatters Luncheon
April 25
Crowne Plaza
Grab your girls and your favorite over-the-top headpiece for the Baton Rouge Symphony League’s annual Mad Hatters Luncheon benefiting the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra. This year’s theme is “Shining Through the Decades.” brsymphonyleague.org
Fork Cancer
April 25
Capitol Park Museum
Fork Cancer benefiting the American Cancer Society is back at the Capitol Park Museum. Help this year’s Tastemakers raise funds for cancer research and patient care programs while enjoying live music, cocktails, small plates and more. facebook.com/forkcancerbatonrouge
Legends of Light Gala
April 30
Eye Wander Photo
Of Moving Colors Productions will shine bright at this year’s gala to support the dance organization and its creative projects. Guests are encouraged to show their creativity and dress in outfits inspired by the “light” theme. ofmovingcolors.org