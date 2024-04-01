Spring is in full swing with April’s calendar of community events. | By inRegister Staff -

The Flower Fest

April 6-7

Pointe-Marie

Step into a flourishing storybook fantasy at this year’s The Flower Fest benefiting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The family-friendly event will feature larger-than-life floral displays, photo opportunities, crafts for kids and adults alike, and more. theflowerfest.com

Raise the Barn

April 12

Live Oak @ Cedar Lodge

Get down on the farm while supporting the Baton Rouge General Foundation at the annual Raise the Barn fundraiser. This country cocktail event includes drinks, dinner and dancing to live music by The Yellowstones. brgeneral.org

Fur Ball

April 13

L’Auberge Casino & Hotel

Find out which local pups will be crowned king and queen of this year’s Fur Ball gala. The pet-focused event raises money for East Baton Rouge’s open intake shelter, Companion Animal Alliance. furballbr.org

Azalea Polo Classic

April 14

West Feliciana Parish Park

The West Feliciana Historical Society’s polo fundraiser is back. Head to St. Francisville to watch a match from the New Orleans Polo Club and enjoy a spring afternoon with cocktails, hors d’oeuvres and more. azaleapoloclassic.com

Emerge Gala

April 20

Varsity Theatre

The Emerge Center is celebrating its 10th annual fundraising gala with a “Solid Gold” theme. Attendees are invited to take cues from the 1980s hit television series with a night of disco dancing, spandex and retro glamour shots. emergela.org

Cinderella

April 20-21

River Center Performing Arts Theater

This classic fairytale favorite will come to life at the Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre’s spring performance. The fan-favorite show acts as the finale of artistic directors Molly Buchmann and Sharon Mathews’ final season with the dance company. batonrougeballet.org

Mad Hatters Luncheon

April 25

Crowne Plaza

Grab your girls and your favorite over-the-top headpiece for the Baton Rouge Symphony League’s annual Mad Hatters Luncheon benefiting the Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra. This year’s theme is “Shining Through the Decades.” brsymphonyleague.org

Fork Cancer

April 25

Capitol Park Museum

Fork Cancer benefiting the American Cancer Society is back at the Capitol Park Museum. Help this year’s Tastemakers raise funds for cancer research and patient care programs while enjoying live music, cocktails, small plates and more. facebook.com/forkcancerbatonrouge

Legends of Light Gala

April 30

Eye Wander Photo

Of Moving Colors Productions will shine bright at this year’s gala to support the dance organization and its creative projects. Guests are encouraged to show their creativity and dress in outfits inspired by the “light” theme. ofmovingcolors.org