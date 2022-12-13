Watch the story of Christmas come to life with ‘Amahl and the Night Visitors’ this weekend

The classic tale of the nativity story finds itself spun into song for Opéra Louisiane’s annual performance of Amahl and the Night Visitors, a reinterpretation of the popular 1951 television opera by Gian Carlo Menotti. Centered around Amahl, a young boy who finds himself visited by three wise men on the night he spots an unusual star in the sky, the opera will also feature performances from the Dance Center’s young dancers.

Recommended for first-time opera viewers and longtime admirers alike, the two performances will be held at Manship Theatre this Saturday and Sunday, December 17 and 18. Tickets and more information can be found here.