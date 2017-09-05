AIA’s Canstruction
To raise awareness for Hunger Action Month, the American Institute of Architects, along with the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank and the Louisiana Art & Science Museum, brought together local design and business professionals in lively competition to construct larger-than-life, rock-and-roll-themed displays completely out of non-perishable items. The structures, and their creators, were honored on Aug. 31 with a special reception in which the public was invited to enjoy food, drinks, and music while voting on a display for people’s choice. Following the reception, all of the cans used were donated to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank to help fight hunger in the local community.
