Craftsmanship to self defense: Richard Ourso shares an unlikely skill with the community in an upcoming class

Knowing how to protect yourself is an invaluable skill to have in your toolbox, and on Wednesday, February 24, at The Olde Mill , ladies are invited to learn the basics of self defense with a seemingly unlikely crew: Ourso Designs . While founder and CEO Richard Ourso is known for his kitchen designs and craftsmanship, his knowledge of defense training provides another way to better the Baton Rouge area.

“Richard decided to host this self-defense class for the community to share something new and healthy for women and men of ages 15 to 100,” says Lacey Hutchinson of The Olde Mill marketing team. “This will only be the tip of the iceberg of what Richard has learned in his past four years of practicing the martial art of Tai Chi, and he wanted to share his knowledge to create a safer community.”

The benefits of knowing how to employ the basics of self defense in an emergency are clear, but Hutchinson states that the class will also touch on self confidence and will include pointers on how to adjust food intake to take the firsts steps toward complete wellness.

The class will take place in a large outdoor production facility, making social distancing possible. “We will have plenty of room for guests to stand. No touching will be used for the safety of our employees and guests of this event. Hands-on instruction will only be used by the class demonstrators,” says Hutchinson.

The free, all-ladies class will take place at 6 p.m. followed by dinner and a tour of The Olde Mill and Ourso Designs.

“Richard is known for his cooking skills and is excited to provide a good home-cooked meal for our guests of this event,” Hutchinson adds. The menu will be announced closer to the event date, and the food will be served by Richard and The Olde Mill/Ourso Designs teams themselves.

Click here for details and to sign up for Ourso’s class.