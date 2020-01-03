The 2020 Baton Rouge Mardi Gras calendar

Forget Christmas; Mardi Gras has our hearts. Ball gowns, beads and two months’ worth of cake? Sign us up. We’re breaking down all the ways to celebrate from this month through next. See our list of local events here:

JANUARY

18 – Krewe of Artemis Soirée

22 – Mystick Krewe of Louisianians Reception

25 – Krewe of Iduna Ball

25 – Krewe of Apollo Bal Masque XXXIX

25 – Krewe Mystique de la Capitale Ball

25 – Mystick Krewe of Louisianians Ball, Washington, D.C.

FEBRUARY

1 – Mystic Krewe of Achilles Carnival Ball

1 – Mid City Gras Ball

7 – Karnival Krewe de Louisiane Ball

8 – Krewe of Lyonnesse Ball

8 – Krewe of Romany Ball

8 – Spanish Town Mardi Gras Ball

9 – CAAWS Mystic Krewe of Mutts Parade

14 – Krewe of Artemis Parade

15 – Krewe of Tucumcari Ball

15 – Krewe of Orion Parade & Masquerade

16 – Mid City Gras Parade

21 – Krewe of Southdowns Mardi Gras Parade

22 – Spanish Town Mardi Gras Parade