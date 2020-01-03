The 2020 Baton Rouge Mardi Gras calendar
Forget Christmas; Mardi Gras has our hearts. Ball gowns, beads and two months’ worth of cake? Sign us up. We’re breaking down all the ways to celebrate from this month through next. See our list of local events here:
JANUARY
18 – Krewe of Artemis Soirée
22 – Mystick Krewe of Louisianians Reception
25 – Krewe of Iduna Ball
25 – Krewe of Apollo Bal Masque XXXIX
25 – Krewe Mystique de la Capitale Ball
25 – Mystick Krewe of Louisianians Ball, Washington, D.C.
FEBRUARY
1 – Mystic Krewe of Achilles Carnival Ball
1 – Mid City Gras Ball
7 – Karnival Krewe de Louisiane Ball
8 – Krewe of Lyonnesse Ball
8 – Krewe of Romany Ball
8 – Spanish Town Mardi Gras Ball
9 – CAAWS Mystic Krewe of Mutts Parade
14 – Krewe of Artemis Parade
15 – Krewe of Tucumcari Ball
15 – Krewe of Orion Parade & Masquerade
16 – Mid City Gras Parade
21 – Krewe of Southdowns Mardi Gras Parade
22 – Spanish Town Mardi Gras Parade
