Jonathan Grimes, president and CEO of the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge. Photography by Don Kadair.

A Q&A with the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge’s Jonathan Grimes

|
By
-

Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge President and CEO Jonathan Grimes shared his views with Business Report on the sector’s current challenges and economic impact.

Louisiana as a state has one of the nation’s lowest rates of per capita spending on the arts—less than 50 cents by some measures. What do we need to be competitive?

Ideally, we’d want the state to spend $1 per capita on arts and culture. The numbers don’t lie on return. There’s about a $7 billion impact currently.

What would you say to the business community right now as the arts face yet another major challenge with the reduction in federal funding?


We rely on businesses for financial and in-kind support, and if they have the capacity to increase their funding with arts and culture, that’s going to help everybody in the long run.

Have donors pulled back?


Our donors have been rock-solid and willing to help in any way. They’ve been pretty consistent, but with this cut at the federal level, we’re looking to our business leaders to help us bridge the gap and weather the storm. I am encouraged about things continuing as normal.

Read the full Q&A hereThis story was originally published by Daily Report on July 3. To keep up with Baton Rouge business news, subscribe to the free Daily Report e-newsletter here.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

On Exhibit: Two local artists...

Local Louisiana ladies combine their talents to create expressive works in a new exhibition titled

What to do this weekend:...

Stave off the incoming symphony of "we're bored" by indulging in the arts, looking up at the stars

Faith and family come together...

A married couple is bringing sentimental art into homes across the South with their sculptures and

Morning Routine: Songwriter and musician...

Simon will debut Change in Elevation, a new album and music video series under the name Morning

Off the Page: ‘George Valentine...

Author Howard Philips Smith writes to keep the past

TRENDING STORIES