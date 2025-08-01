Jaime Glas Odom at the Queen of Sparkles headquarters on Perkins Road. Photo by Darian Kayce Esser

On Exhibit: The glittering world of Queen of Sparkles at LASM

|
By
-

Fashion is more than a statement for special occasions. For Jaime Glas Odom, founder and creative director of Queen of Sparkles, one-of-a-kind style is stitched into everyday wear.

The Louisiana native and LSU alum’s early career as a petroleum engineer ignited a passion for creating clothing when she began making effortlessly chic flame-resistant workwear for women. Since then, her sequin-covered designs have earned a devoted following and can be found in over 1,500 boutiques across the United States.

From the spark of an idea for elevated workwear to dozens of show-stopping, sparkly collections, the Louisiana Art & Science Museum is showcasing the Queen of Sparkles’ journey in its newest exhibition, Threads of Evolution: Engineering a Community That Sparkles, on display through November 9.

The collection features gameday glam, jazz-inspired couture and honors LASM’s own history by showcasing a special 1920s-inspired design collaboration with her husband, Hunter Odom, founder of Second Line Shirts, created in celebration of the museum’s historic train station centennial.

“Each garment tells a story of growth, strength and self-expression— a reminder that beauty and purpose can go hand in hand,” Odom says.

Get a glimpse inside the Queen of Sparkles Baton Rouge headquarters in this story from our archives. 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

The fashionable life and work...

Fashion historian, researcher and professor Michael Mamp, PhD is at the helm of the LSU Textile and

The Creatives: Bag and wallet...

Her brand Daisie Maze features bright and colorful designs for practical

Write a letter they will...

The EBRPL has partnered with Legacy Letter to host free, 90-minute virtual workshops for all

Brunch, cocktail and sunset tours...

Bottomless mimosas and narrated tours on the water come to the Capital

What to do tomorrow: Mestizo...

Spend the afternoon or evening with Tracey and Tony Mose, the married couple and artists behind

TRENDING STORIES