Photos by Darian Kayce.

Working with Color: A glimpse into the new Queen of Sparkles office

|
By
-
Odom is pictured in the large front office space, sporting an unreleased Queen of Sparkles colorfully coordinated set.

Jaime Glas Odom is officially opening the doors to the Queen of Sparkles’ new headquarters on Perkins Road. The Baton Rouge-born fashion designer and entrepreneur took over the space next to Juban’s to create a large office area in the front and a warehouse space in the back for all the company’s colorful inventory. Queen of Sparkles employees now have their own closed-in offices complete with personal customizations like playfully patterned wallpaper and different colored Mac desktops, all of which they hand-picked themselves. The space is a true representation of the Queen of Sparkles brand with rainbow-colored walls, funky art and of course, plenty of glitter.

Keep up with the company and Odom by following the Queen of Sparkles Instagram page, and check out our behind-the-scenes video here.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

From the Editor: Fat Chance

My three-year-old is an art critic. Well, not actually. But I think he has

A local photographer’s debut exhibition...

Photographer Courtland Myles' debut exhibit 'No Matter What Kind of Black You Are' on February 9

On Parade: A look at...

With hand-beaded corsets and plenty of bling, the Divine Protectors of Endangered Pleasures bring a

On Exhibit: ‘No Matter What...

Through his Sony A7 III lens, Courtland Myles highlights the multifaceted nature of Black identity

DeAnna Charett is working to...

Through her organization Bad Habitz Productions, DeAnna Charett is working to give veterans a way

TRENDING STORIES