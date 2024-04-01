Working with Color: A glimpse into the new Queen of Sparkles office | By Sally Grace Cagle -

Jaime Glas Odom is officially opening the doors to the Queen of Sparkles’ new headquarters on Perkins Road. The Baton Rouge-born fashion designer and entrepreneur took over the space next to Juban’s to create a large office area in the front and a warehouse space in the back for all the company’s colorful inventory. Queen of Sparkles employees now have their own closed-in offices complete with personal customizations like playfully patterned wallpaper and different colored Mac desktops, all of which they hand-picked themselves. The space is a true representation of the Queen of Sparkles brand with rainbow-colored walls, funky art and of course, plenty of glitter.

