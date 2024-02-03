Louisiana culture is caught on camera in this new book | By Bre Pizzolato -

Author and renowned photography curator John H. Lawrence traces the history of New Orleans and Louisiana in 175 striking images and 120 essays included in his new book Louisiana Lens. Over the course of 46 years, Lawrence built up the extensive photographic holdings at The Historic New Orleans Collection (THNOC) before retiring as director of museum programs at the end of 2020. In his retirement, Lawrence has brought the long-held idea for the book to life, weaving together the history of photography, Louisiana and the holdings of The Historic New Orleans Collection.

During his tenure, the institution’s holdings grew into the single largest collection of materials documenting the history and culture of New Orleans and the region. The oversized coffee table book features a hand-picked selection of photographs by well-known greats like Clarence John Laughlin and Jay Dearborn Edwards, as well as the unheralded family of artists known collectively as “unknown photographer.”

Starting with a daguerreotype made in 1843, Lawrence charts the history of photography and Louisiana chronologically, traversing through to the digital explosion of the present. Through his illuminating narratives, Lawrence takes the reader on a tour of his beloved city as a generous and trusted guide. He provides insights into photographic processes, his firsthand knowledge of the photographers and the themes that define Louisiana history – architecture, music, commerce, race, arts, culture and the changing landscapes of the South.

Lawrence insists the book is not a conclusion or even an overview of the collection but instead a starting point.

“The idea was to write about these pictures in a way that they could become springboards in the minds of readers,” he explains.

Lawrence is hailed as a brilliant photography curator and benevolent caretaker of the city in his various roles at THNOC. And while he admits that writing the manuscript was a solitary pursuit, he just as quickly points to the team of editors, designers, photography staff and printers in Italy as responsible for bringing the book to life.

Louisiana Lens is available through The Historic New Orleans Collection, on Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Lawrence has presented several lectures on the book and is scheduled to present at the 2024 Tennessee Williams & New Orleans Literary Festival and the New Orleans Book Festival at Tulane in March.