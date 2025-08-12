Photo by Kevin P. Duffy.

Meet the editor and photographer behind ‘College Town: LSU’s Neighbor Turns 100’

After being released last year, we featured College Town: LSU’s Neighbor Turns 100, a photo-driven look at the history and stories that make the neighborhood such an interesting part of Baton Rouge.

And on Wednesday, August 20, at 6 p.m., locals can meet the people behind the storied pages. Editor Kim Fossey and photographer Keven P. Duffy will be at the Main Library at Goodwood for an Author Talk, hosted by EBRPL, detailing their experiences pulling together the milestone project and their deep devotion to the neighborhood.

Learn more about the book in this story from the inRegister archives, and learn more about the event on the East Baton Rouge Parish Library’s website here.

