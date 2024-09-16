Street Smart: College Town neighborhood celebrates 100 years | By inRegister Staff -

Have you ever wondered about the houses in Baton Rouge’s College Town neighborhood? Well, nosey neighbors, now is your time.

To commemorate 100 years, several of College Town’s residents, including editor Kim Fossey, photographer Kevin P. Duffy, as well as Pris Ashworth, Henry Bradsher and many others, came together to create College Town: LSU’s Neighbor Turns 100.

With eye-catching photographs of the houses as they stand today, we well as detailed records and imagery of their past lives, the coffee table book acts as a fresh and accessible record of the neighborhood’s past and present, ready for new residents and longtime city dwellers alike.

“The book shares a chronological history of the neighborhood and its unique connection with LSU, reminiscences from residents past and present, and photographs of homes, lush landscaping, the community park, neighboring lake and the historic Highland Cemetery,” editor Kim Fossey shares.

College Town can be purchased on Amazon and Blurb, and sales of the book benefit the nonprofit College Town Neighborhood Association.