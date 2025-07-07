What to do this weekend: Arts and culture events around town | By Bre Pizzolato -

Summer is in full swing, and it’s about the time when excitement begins to wane while the heat remains relentless. The fireworks are over, and the family is between beach trips. What now? Stave off the incoming symphony of “we’re bored” by indulging in the arts, looking up at the stars and shopping locally this weekend.

Keep scrolling for a list of family-friendly activities happening around Baton Rouge.

Fairy Garden Workshop

Create some summertime magic with a fairy garden! This creative workshop hosted by Baton Rouge Succulent Co. is on Sunday, July 13, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Children and adults of all ages will build a miniature world using succulents, moss, colorful sand, figurines and a variety of fairy accessories in a rustic birchwood planter. To learn more and purchase tickets, click here.

Children’s Entrepreneur Market at (Neighbor) Hood Fest

Calling all young creatives and future business leaders! The Children’s Entrepreneur Market will be set up during the second annual (Neighbor) Hood Fest at the Main Library at Goodwood on Saturday, July 12, from noon until 7 p.m. Local entrepreneurs ages 5 to 17 will showcase their handmade crafts, treats and more. Learn more or register to set up a booth here.

The Myrtles Farmer’s Market

This summertime-only treat is open every Saturday in July. Head to The Myrtles Farmer’s Market on Saturday, July 12, from 9 a.m. to noon to shop local artists, florists, farmers and more. And while you’re at it, make a day trip out of it with a visit to The Corbel’s Summer Art Show.

Brunch and Bowling at Red Stick Social

Soak up the air conditioning and enjoy the fully stocked coffee bar at Red Stick Social’s Laid Back Brunch on Sunday, July 13, with live music by Eric Gautreaux from noon to 3 p.m. Let the good times roll with a mimosa bucket while the kids bowl. No sunscreen is required.

Demonstration Overload at Highland Road Park Observatory

Start wishing upon a star for clear skies on Saturday! Weather permitting, viewing through one or more telescopes will be available at Highland Road Park Observatory during Plus Night: Demonstration Overload from 7 to 10 p.m. Kids ages 6 and older can enjoy physical science demonstrations, a marshmallow roast, a sky tour and games with small prizes. Admission is free. For more information on Plus Night and parking instructions, click here.

Mommy and Me Painting Class

Cool off with your favorite little artist at this class offered by Painting and Pinot from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 12. Kids ages 4 and up will paint a snowball-inspired design with the help of a parent or caregiver. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.