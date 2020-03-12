Yes, I like greeña coladas: Local green smoothies you need to try
The first time I was given the chance to try a green smoothie, I was more than apprehensive. For some reason, I expected the drink to taste like a mixture of grass or dirt–neither of which were featured ingredients, just to be clear. Truthfully, I thought, “no way can a kale smoothie be as satisfying as my go-to strawberry-banana.” But I will be the first to say that I was surprisingly mistaken. It was delicious.
Most green smoothies are made with a variety of tasty fruits often found in more “normal” smoothies, along with either kale, spinach, avocado or a combination of the three for that green touch. Local juice bars and smoothie stations all over Baton Rouge have been serving up their own variations of this green drink for quite sometime, so we decided to share with you a few of our favorites:
🌱 Plant Power Smoothie 🌱 Banana, almond mylk, almond butter, spinach & maca! 🍄 💫No ice or fillers ever!
Plant Power
Main Squeeze Juice Co.
Ingredients: Banana, almond mylk, akmond butter, spinach and maca
Detoxing the 2019 away with our delicious Detox Island Green Smoothie🎇🎉✨
Detox Island
Tropical Smoothie Cafe
Ingredients: Spinach, kale, mango, pineapple, banana and fresh ginger
Greeña Colada
The Big Squeezy
Ingredients: Pineapple, fresh spinach, banana, almond butter, chia seeds and coconut water
Green Machine
Frutta Bowls
Ingredients: Avocado, kale, coconut milk, pineapple, mango and honey
Tropical Green
Whole Foods
Ingredients: Coconut water, spinach, banana, pineapple and mango
Matcha Smoothie
Playa Bowls
Ingredients: Matcha green tea, banana, pineapple and coconut milk
Are you a fan of the green smoothie trend? Comment down below and let us know your favorite place to grab a green drink, or share your go-to recipe if you make it at home.
