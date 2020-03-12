Yes, I like greeña coladas: Local green smoothies you need to try

The first time I was given the chance to try a green smoothie, I was more than apprehensive. For some reason, I expected the drink to taste like a mixture of grass or dirt–neither of which were featured ingredients, just to be clear. Truthfully, I thought, “no way can a kale smoothie be as satisfying as my go-to strawberry-banana.” But I will be the first to say that I was surprisingly mistaken. It was delicious.

Most green smoothies are made with a variety of tasty fruits often found in more “normal” smoothies, along with either kale, spinach, avocado or a combination of the three for that green touch. Local juice bars and smoothie stations all over Baton Rouge have been serving up their own variations of this green drink for quite sometime, so we decided to share with you a few of our favorites:

Plant Power

Main Squeeze Juice Co.

Ingredients: Banana, almond mylk, akmond butter, spinach and maca

Detox Island

Tropical Smoothie Cafe

Ingredients: Spinach, kale, mango, pineapple, banana and fresh ginger

Greeña Colada

The Big Squeezy

Ingredients: Pineapple, fresh spinach, banana, almond butter, chia seeds and coconut water

View this post on Instagram All I avo wanted..😍🥑🙌🏻 A post shared by Frutta Bowls Baton Rouge (@fruttabowls_batonrouge) on Mar 21, 2019 at 7:53pm PDT

Green Machine

Frutta Bowls

Ingredients: Avocado, kale, coconut milk, pineapple, mango and honey

Tropical Green

Whole Foods

Ingredients: Coconut water, spinach, banana, pineapple and mango

Matcha Smoothie

Playa Bowls

Ingredients: Matcha green tea, banana, pineapple and coconut milk

Are you a fan of the green smoothie trend? Comment down below and let us know your favorite place to grab a green drink, or share your go-to recipe if you make it at home.