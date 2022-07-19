This recipe for strawberry snack cake is sweet like summer

There’s nothing like the smell of fresh strawberries on a warm summer’s day. This Strawberry Milkshake Snacking Cake recipe from Aimee Broussard is a pretty-in-pink crowd-pleaser designed for satisfying one of those quick cravings, especially if you’re in the mood for fluffy cake or a mouth-watering milkshake.

STRAWBERRY MILKSHAKE SNACK CAKE

Ingredients:

Cake:

5 Tbsp. unsalted butter, room temperature

1 cup sugar

2 large eggs

1 ½ cups all-purpose flour

1 Tbsp. baking powder

½ tsp. salt

¾ cup whole milk

½ cup strawberry milk powder (such as Nesquik)

Dark pink food coloring (optional)

Whipped Topping:

1 cup heavy cream, chilled

1 Tbsp. powdered sugar

½ tsp. vanilla extract

Sliced fresh strawberries for garnish (optional)

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Mist an 8-inch square baking pan with baking spray and line with a parchment paper sling.

In a large bowl, with an electric mixer on medium speed, cream together butter and sugar for 2 to 3 minutes, until light and fluffy. Add eggs 1 at a time, beating just until each egg is incorporated.

In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder and salt. Add flour mixture to butter-sugar mixture a little at a time, and beat until just combined.

In a measuring cup, stir to combine milk and strawberry powder. Slowly add to batter, mixing until just combined. If desired, add a few drops of dark pink gel food coloring.

Scrape batter into prepared pan. Bake for 30 to 35 minutes, until a toothpick inserted in center of cake comes out mostly clean. Transfer pan to a wire rack to cool completely. Remove cake from pan and discard parchment.

To make Whipped Topping, in a bowl, using an electric mixer on medium speed, beat heavy cream, powdered sugar and vanilla together for about 5 minutes or until stiff peaks form.

Top cooled cake with Whipped Topping, cut cake into 9 squares and garnish each square with a strawberry slice if desired.

Makes 9 squares.

Find more of Aimee’s original recipes on her website here, and read about her new cookbook in this story from the February 2022 issue of inRegister.