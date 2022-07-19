This recipe for strawberry snack cake is sweet like summer
There’s nothing like the smell of fresh strawberries on a warm summer’s day. This Strawberry Milkshake Snacking Cake recipe from Aimee Broussard is a pretty-in-pink crowd-pleaser designed for satisfying one of those quick cravings, especially if you’re in the mood for fluffy cake or a mouth-watering milkshake.
STRAWBERRY MILKSHAKE SNACK CAKE
Ingredients:
Cake:
5 Tbsp. unsalted butter, room temperature
1 cup sugar
2 large eggs
1 ½ cups all-purpose flour
1 Tbsp. baking powder
½ tsp. salt
¾ cup whole milk
½ cup strawberry milk powder (such as Nesquik)
Dark pink food coloring (optional)
Whipped Topping:
1 cup heavy cream, chilled
1 Tbsp. powdered sugar
½ tsp. vanilla extract
Sliced fresh strawberries for garnish (optional)
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Mist an 8-inch square baking pan with baking spray and line with a parchment paper sling.
In a large bowl, with an electric mixer on medium speed, cream together butter and sugar for 2 to 3 minutes, until light and fluffy. Add eggs 1 at a time, beating just until each egg is incorporated.
In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder and salt. Add flour mixture to butter-sugar mixture a little at a time, and beat until just combined.
In a measuring cup, stir to combine milk and strawberry powder. Slowly add to batter, mixing until just combined. If desired, add a few drops of dark pink gel food coloring.
Scrape batter into prepared pan. Bake for 30 to 35 minutes, until a toothpick inserted in center of cake comes out mostly clean. Transfer pan to a wire rack to cool completely. Remove cake from pan and discard parchment.
To make Whipped Topping, in a bowl, using an electric mixer on medium speed, beat heavy cream, powdered sugar and vanilla together for about 5 minutes or until stiff peaks form.
Top cooled cake with Whipped Topping, cut cake into 9 squares and garnish each square with a strawberry slice if desired.
Makes 9 squares.
Find more of Aimee’s original recipes on her website here, and read about her new cookbook in this story from the February 2022 issue of inRegister.