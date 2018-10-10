Sommelier: Oreno Toscana

Oreno Toscana 2014 is one of those Italian wines of a special breed. Not for the faint of heart, this big red delivers pure power dusted with Super Tuscan terroir, infused with flavors of bittersweet chocolate and orange peel.

Wildly popular with wine critics, it’s a Bordeaux-style blend of merlot and cabernet sauvignon with just enough petit verdot to evoke aromas of lavender. This structured red develops intriguing intensity in the glass with mid-palate flavors of very ripe, very black plum.

Handpicked, bottle aged and located properly in the eastern hills of Tuscany, Oreno is produced by Tenuta Sette Ponti, the name derived from a river running under the estate’s ancient bridge depicted in Leonardo DaVinci’s Mona Lisa.

Oreno is available BTG at Marcello’s Wine Market Café, where it pairs perfectly with the Veal Palermo. Or for $48, just order a whole bottle, decant and destroy. For the enthusiast, the café bar is a great spot to taste and try wine pairings with cheese, charcuterie and shared plates, with a shop full of wines thoughtfully selected by owner Gene Todaro.