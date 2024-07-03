Soji: Modern Asian’s Korean Fried Chicken | By Maggie Heyn Richardson -

Savor the Korean fried chicken trend sweeping the country at Soji: Modern Asian, where executive chef Thien Nguyen rolls out his version on Wednesday nights. Consistent sellouts lately suggest it’s best to order ahead for a surefire taste of succulent, crispy bird zhuzhed in Korean spices.

It took Nguyen about six weeks to perfect the formula, which starts with a 24-hour brine. After air-drying, the chicken is dredged first in an egg white wet batter, then in potato starch, all-purpose flour and seasonings. The pieces are fried twice—first low and slow, then set to cool, and then returned to the fryer for a golden-brown finish when an order is placed. “This gives the chicken a delicate but crispy crunch,” says owner Chase Lyons. Order it with lemongrass Cajun seasonings or tossed in gochujang barbecue sauce.

Soji: Modern Asian

5050 Government Street

(225) 300-4448