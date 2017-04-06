Sip afternoon tea at Red Stick Spice

Red Stick Spice Company will host an Herbal Tea Party next Wednesday, April 12, from 1 to 3 p.m. Lead by culinary herbalist Sarah Liberta, this event will offer a Southern take on afternoon tea plus a menu of party-perfect foods like finger sandwiches, scones, cakes, and pastries with jams, lemon curd and clotted cream. Feel free to bring your favorite tea cup and saucer, because as this event is a “ everyone will receive their own hand-blended loose tea sample from Red Stick Spice, recipes, a copy of Louisiana Cookin’, and a store discount.

To purchase tickets, visit redstickspice.com.