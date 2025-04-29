Five ways to use a pint of strawberries | By Bre Pizzolato -

While Louisiana’s strawberry season is one of the shortest in the United States, the Strawberry Capital of the World is located a short drive from the Capital City in Ponchatoula. That’s because our alluvial soils and warm climate produce the sweetest and most flavorful varieties of the springtime staple. Thanks to cool nights, sunny days and just the right amount of humidity, strawberries ripen here with exceptional fragrance, color and sugar content. And because Louisiana strawberries are often sold just hours after being picked, buying them means enjoying truly farm-fresh flavor at its peak.

Keep scrolling for five creative ways to use a pint of fresh strawberries.

Chill your champagne in style with an ice mold.

Spring and summer are the best seasons for sipping ice-cold wine and Champagne. Swap the traditional flowers in this bottle chiller ice mold from Gourmet Girls for something a little sweeter: beautifully sliced strawberries. Add sprigs of mint or basil for a garden-fresh centerpiece, fill with water and freeze overnight.

Make strawberry-infused bourbon.

May is the month of Mother’s Day, but Father’s Day is right around the corner. For the bourbon-loving dads and grandpas out there, this makes an easy yet thoughtful gift that only gets better with time. Slice your pint of fresh strawberries and add them to a glass jar, then cover with your bourbon (or any liquor) of choice and let it steep for at least a few days. Pair it with this Old Southern Brass 3-Piece Decanter Set from Bass Pro Shops or Whiskey Freeze Set from Sanctuary Home and Gifts for a sweet and easy gift.

Use as a refreshing salad topper.

Juicy strawberries combined with goat cheese crisps and fresh spinach make this salad a go-to for spring and summer. Topped with a strawberry vinaigrette, it’s a winning combination of sweet and savory, making this an easy-to-make meal or side that’s delightfully refreshing. Enjoy indoors or al fresco! For more fruit-forward recipes to savor the season, click here.

Spinach Salad with Goat Cheese Crisps and Strawberry Vinaigrette The salad ingredients are for each serving. The goat cheese crisps can be assembled a day ahead and cooked just before serving or cooked and reheated. For Goat Cheese Crisps: 1 11-oz. log of fresh goat cheese, cold 1⁄3 cup flour, seasoned with 1/2 tsp. each salt and pepper 1 egg, beaten with 2 tsp. water 1 cup panko breadcrumbs 2 Tbsp. olive oil Slice goat cheese into twelve equal pieces and shape into 2- to 3-inch disks. Place on parchment-lined baking sheet and chill until you have assembled the breading ingredients. In a shallow baking dish or pie pan, combine flour with salt and pepper. In a second dish, mix egg with water, and in a third dish, sprinkle in panko. Press each disk of chilled goat cheese into flour, turning to coat, and shake off excess. Dip into egg to coat, then into panko, pressing so crumbs coat top and bottom. Return each coated cheese disk to parchment-lined sheet. When all are coated, chill for 30 minutes or cover and chill overnight. Right before serving, heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Carefully add crumb-coated goat cheese disks and cook until golden brown on first side, 2 to 3 minutes, then turn and cook on second side for another minute or two to brown and heat through. Remove to a plate lined with paper towel and let cool slightly before serving. Extras can be refrigerated in a sealed container for up to 3 days. For Strawberry Vinaigrette: Don’t toss the last of the jam jar! Save those few lingering teaspoons of jam to make a quick and easy salad dressing. 1 Tbsp. strawberry jam or preserves, in the jar 3 Tbsp. red or white wine vinegar 1⁄3 cup extra virgin olive oil ½ tsp. each coarse salt and pepper Add vinegar to jam in jar. Screw lid on tight and shake well to release jam from sides of jar. Add olive oil and salt and pepper and shake again. Makes about 2⁄3 cup, enough for 6 to 8 salads. For each serving of salad: 2 large handfuls fresh baby spinach 2 strawberries, capped and sliced Roasted pecans Goat Cheese Crisps Strawberry Vinaigrette Lay the “per person” spinach out in a shallow serving platter and toss with a Tbsp. or so of dressing per serving to lightly coat. Top with the strawberries, pecans and about 2 goat cheese crisps per person. Serve.

Treat guests to edible placecards.

Add a little edible whimsy to your next garden party tablescape by using strawberries as placecard holders. Affix placecards to a toothpick or small wooden dowel using double-sided tape. Then, poke them into each strawberry and arrange them according to your seating chart. Surrounded by a colorful springtime bounty and treats atop these Wild Berry Serving Papers from The Keeping Room, this small touch of edible delight is sure to make your food-themed festivity a berry good time.

Add a pop of color to your cheese board or brunch table.

Pop a pint or two into this set of Ellsworth Ombre Bowls from Elements to elevate any charcuterie spread or brunch table. Sliced or whole, it’s impossible to resist a bowl of ripe red berries. Bonus points if you picked them yourself. For a list of places to pick strawberries and blueberries around Baton Rouge, click here.