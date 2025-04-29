Where to pick your own strawberries, blueberries and blackberries near Baton Rouge | By Gracelyn Farrar -

The heat is on in the Capital Region, which means it’s prime time for some sweet, Louisiana-grown berries.

You can grab a bunch at local farmers markets, groceries or stands, but the region is also home to several local farms where you can pick your own. U-pick berry farms are a special part of Louisiana culture, and this year pickers can find strawberries, blueberries and blackberries just a short drive from Baton Rouge. Strawberry season peaks this month, while blueberry and blackberry seasons typically continue May through July.

Enjoy this sweet, berry-filled and budget-friendly activity at these Louisiana farms to kick off the summer months.

Strawberries

Blahut Strawberry Farm

Pick sweet strawberries at Blahut Strawberry Farm and bring them home in a gallon-sized souvenir bucket to enjoy all week long—or finish them off at a picnic at nearby Tickfaw State Park.

Where: 24980 Fayard Road, Holden

How far from BR: 30 minutes

When: April and May, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m.-noon.

Know before you go: Call 225-294-5074 to schedule a visit.

Walk through the strawberry patch at Mrs. Heather’s Farms or let the kids run free in the play area. Be sure to check out the chocolate-covered strawberries and the new Dubai chocolate strawberry cups.

Where: 31458 La. Highway 43, Albany

How far from BR: 30 minutes

When: Seven days a week from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. now through Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 11

Know before you go: Mrs. Heather’s offers $10 or $20 buckets to fill.

Pick your own strawberries and blueberries at Daniel and Anna’s Orchard this year. The orchard is open for business and picking is available through appointment only, so call ahead to make your reservation.

Where: 5116 N. Freetown Road, New Iberia

How far from BR: 1 hour and 20 minutes

When: Currently open for picking, dependent on crop volume

Know before you go: $5 admission fee and $4 per pound of fruit. Call 337-380-3795 for appointments.

Blueberries and blackberries

Pick blueberries and blackberries from hundreds of fruit trees this season in Prairieville. And keep an eye out for fig-picking later this summer.

Where: 40269 Abby James Road, Prairieville

How far from BR: 20 minutes

When: Mid-May through the end of June

Know before you go: Blackberries and blueberries are sold for $5 a pint, $10 a quart and $40 a gallon. Check Waughsome’s Facebook page for the most updated information on open days and hours.

Family-owned Luckett Farms not only sells produce in the greater Baton Rouge area through its Community Supported Agriculture program, but it also welcomes visitors onto the property to pick blueberries in the summer months.

Where: 14722 Pride Port Hudson Road, Pride

How far from BR: 40 minutes

When: End of May to the end of June, Thursday to Saturday starting at 7:30 a.m.

Know before you go: Luckett is a working farm, which means there will be farm equipment around. It accepts cash or Venmo only. Guests must sign a waiver before picking fruit. Blueberries are $15 for a bucket that holds a little more than a gallon. Text questions to 225-939-2998 or email [email protected]

Two acres of six fresh blueberry varieties are ready for the picking at Loblolly Ridge Farm. Enjoy them at the farm’s shaded picnic area.

Where: 1000 Andrew Bankston Road, Amite

How far from BR: 1 hour

When: Fridays and Saturdays from May 30 through June from 7 a.m.-1 p.m.

Know before you go: Berries are $10 per gallon. Loblolly is cash-only.

This article originally appeared in 225 magazine’s 225 Daily newsletter.