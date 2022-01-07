Our mocktail recipe roundup will get you through Dry January

As the first month of the new year, January marks the perfect time to start fresh, clearing our heads and our schedules to make room for goals and improvements. For some, this means choosing to go alcohol free during “Dry January”—but that doesn’t mean sacrificing the fun that comes with mixing up a fruity drink.

Read on for some recipes from the inRegister archives that keep mocktails exciting. Click the drink names for more information.

MOCK MARY

2 cloves garlic, chopped

2 Tbsp. fresh basil, chopped

4 large tomatoes, chopped

1 cucumber, peeled and diced

1 zucchini, peeled and chopped

1 carrot, peeled and chopped

2 green onions, diced

1 red bell pepper, diced

1 green or yellow bell pepper, diced

6 Tbsp. low-sodium tomato juice

3 Tbsp. red wine vinegar

¾ Tbsp. salt

1 ⁄ 8 tsp. lemon pepper

½ tsp. black pepper

2 Tbsp. honey or maple syrup

Zest of 1 lemon

Juice of 1 lemon

2 tsp. Worcestershire sauce

Few drops hot sauce or to taste

2 Tbsp. olive oil

Add all ingredients to a food processor and process until smooth, working in batches if necessary. A blender can also be used, which creates a smoother product. Place Mock Mary in a pitcher or storage container and marinate in fridge for at least 3 to 6 hours (can also marinate overnight). Strain through a sieve for a thinner consistency, or leave it a little chunky. Taste and add additional seasoning if necessary.

Makes about 8 (8-oz.) servings.

Nutrition info per serving:

90 calories | 2 g protein | 15 g carbohydrate | 3 g fiber | 4 g fat | 700 mg sodium

NON-ALCOHOLIC MOSCOW MULE

3 to 4 oz. ginger beer

1/2 oz. simple syrup

3/4 oz. fresh lime juice

4 to 5 mint leaves

Muddle mint leaves with simple syrup and lime juice. Strain mixture and top with ice and ginger beer.

KIWI BASIL MOCK-MOJITO

¼ of 1 kiwi, peeled

2 mint leaves

1 basil leaf

½ cup limeade

½ cup ice

¼ cup club soda

Additional kiwi slices, mint and basil leaves for garnish In the bottom of a 12- to 16-oz. glass, muddle kiwi together with mint and basil leaves. Pour limeade over muddled kiwi and herbs, add ice, and shake or stir together. Top with club soda. Garnish glass with additional mint or basil leaves and a kiwi slice. Makes 1 serving. Nutrition info per serving: 70 calories | 1 g protein | 17 g carbohydrate | 1 g fiber | 0 g fat | 19 mg sodium