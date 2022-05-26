Grill and chill with these Memorial Day barbecue recipes

We’re rolling out the stars and stripes this Memorial Day weekend … and also our tablecloths, setting the scene for a day of family, fun and a whole lot of food. To help make things easy on you, we reached into the inRegister archives for a taste of inspiration, serving up barbecue recipes savory enough to lure a helping hand for grilling while leaving plenty of time for poolside chilling.

HOMEMADE BBQ SAUCE

Ingredients:

1 (15-oz.) can tomato sauce

1 ⁄2 cup apple cider vinegar

1 ⁄3 cup honey

1 ⁄4 cup tomato paste

1 ⁄4 cup molasses

2 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce

2 tsp. Liquid Smoke

1 tsp. smoked paprika

1 tsp. garlic powder

1 ⁄2 tsp. black pepper

1 ⁄2 tsp. onion powder

1 ⁄2 tsp. salt

Whisk all ingredients together in a medium saucepan. Bring to a simmer over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to medium-low; simmer, uncovered, for 20 minutes or until sauce has thickened slightly. Use sauce immediately, or refrigerate in a Mason jar, covered, for up to 1 week.

APPLE CIDER BROWN BUTTER HONEY-KISSED WINGS

Ingredients:

1 ⁄4 cup butter

1 ⁄4 cup honey

1 Tbsp. apple cider vinegar

2 lbs. chicken wings

1 1 ⁄2 Tbsp. olive oil

1 1 ⁄2 tsp. salt

1 ⁄2 tsp. black pepper

For honey sauce, cook butter in a saucepan over medium-high heat for 5 minutes or until brown bits begin to form. Transfer to a small bowl, and cool for 5 minutes. Cook honey and vinegar in a saucepan over medium-high heat, stirring often, for about 2 minutes. Whisk in browned butter.

For wings, preheat grill to medium-high. Toss wings in a large bowl with olive oil. Add salt and pepper, and toss to coat. Grill wings, covered, for 25 to 30 minutes or until skin is crisp and wings are done, turning occasionally. Using a basting brush, generously brush with honey sauce. Makes 6 servings.

NANA MURPHY’S HONEY BOURBON BAKED BEANS

Ingredients:

3 slices bacon, crumbled

1 onion, diced

2 (16-oz.) cans pork and beans

½ cup bourbon whiskey of choice

1 ⁄ 3 cup honey-barbecue sauce

½ cup molasses

½ tsp. dry mustard

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Cook bacon in a frying pan over medium heat until crisp. Remove bacon from pan; drain on paper towels, then crumble. Keep approximately 2 to 3 Tbsp. of bacon drippings in pan. In same pan used for bacon, sauté onion in reserved bacon drippings until translucent.

In a large bowl, combine bacon and onion with remaining ingredients. Pour into a greased baking dish, and bake for 1 hour or until sauce has thickened.

Makes 4 servings.

GRILLED MOLASSES & PEACH SALSA CHICKEN

Ingredients:

Molasses Marinade:

¾ cup molasses

1 ⁄ 3 cup soy sauce

¼ cup canola oil

¼ cup fresh lemon juice

2 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce

3 cloves garlic, minced

2 lbs. boneless, skinless chicken breasts

Peach Salsa:

4 ripe yellow peaches, peeled and chopped

1 to 2 Tbsp. sweet onion, chopped

2 jalapeños, chopped (stem, seeds and ribs discarded)

Juice of 1 lemon

2 Tbsp. fresh mint, chopped

1 tsp. sugar

Salt and pepper to taste

Place all Molasses Marinade ingredients except chicken in a 2-gallon zipper freezer bag; seal and shake to combine. Add chicken and reseal bag. Marinate for at least 4 hours.

Place all Peach Salsa ingredients in a food processor; pulse a couple of times, leaving some small pieces, stopping before mixture is completely liquid. *Alternatively, chop ingredients by hand. Place salsa in a bowl, and cover. Let stand for an hour before serving, to give ingredients time to meld.

Preheat grill to high. Remove chicken from marinade, discarding marinade. Grill chicken with lid closed for 9 to 10 minutes on each side or until temperature reaches 180 degrees in center of each breast. Remove from grill and let stand for 10 minutes. Season with salt and pepper and top with Peach Salsa.

Makes 6-8 servings.

KICKIN’ CHICKEN KABOBS

Ingredients:

8 bamboo skewers

2 medium onions, cut into 1-in. pieces

12 oz. shrimp, peeled and deveined

14 oz. sausage, sliced thick

2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cubed

2 cup diced bell pepper, cut into 1-in. pieces

2 cups cherry tomatoes

2 Tbsp. Creole seasoning

Preheat grill to high heat. Soak bamboo skewers in cold water for a few minutes to prevent burning (or use metal skewers). On each skewer, thread a piece of onion, shrimp, bell pepper, sausage, tomato and chicken. Repeat threading and ending with a piece of onion or bell pepper. Sprinkle with Creole seasoning. Grill for 5 to 6 minutes on each side or until vegetables begin to soften, shrimp are no longer pink, and chicken is cooked through. Serve with a scoop of Cajun rice.

Makes 4-6 servings

SOUTHERN SWEET LEMONADE

Ingredients:

1 cup sugar

1 cup water (for simple syrup)

1 cup fresh lemon juice (4 to 6 lemons)

3 to 4 cups cold water

Make a simple syrup by heating sugar and 1 cup water in a small saucepan until sugar dissolves completely.

While sugar is dissolving, juice lemons. Add lemon juice and simple syrup to a pitcher. Add 3 to 4 cups cold water, more or less, to desired strength. Refrigerate for 30 minutes.

Note: For more intense lemon flavor and stronger color, zest 1 fresh lemon, and add to the simple syrup as you are making it. Once sugar is dissolved in the water, remove from heat, and let zest steep several minutes, then strain when you add the simple syrup to the lemon juice.

Makes 1½ quarts.

ASIAN-INSPIRED COLE SLAW

Slaw:

2 Tbsp. butter

1 cup shredded ramen noodles

6 cups shredded green or red

cabbage

1 cup shredded carrots

1⁄2 cup roughly chopped cilantro

1⁄2 cup roasted peanuts

In a large skillet over medium heat, melt butter. Add shredded ramen noodles and sauté until lightly golden. In a large bowl, combine all ingredients. Toss with dressing right before serving.

Dressing:



1⁄4 cup rice vinegar

1 Tbsp. Thai chili paste

2 Tbsp. olive oil

1 Tbsp. agave nectar

1 Tbsp. Tamari

2 tsp. toasted sesame oil

Combine all ingredients in a small bowl.

For more culinary adventures, follow us on Instagram @inregister.