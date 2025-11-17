Inside Stir Coffee House, a new coffee shop with a purpose | By 225 Staff -

New coffee spot Stir Coffee House debuted on Halloween day on Airline Highway and served droves of eager patrons during its first weekend, with a line that stretched out the door. But while its menu of coffee drinks, dirty sodas and pastries was a big part of the draw, it’s Stir’s mission to employ individuals with intellectual and developmental differences that is truly making waves in the community.

Stir’s owner Katie Jenkins, who also serves as the owner and executive director of Grace Therapy Center, says she recognized a gap in the community when it came to employing people with special needs and felt that her team could help with the creation of a new coffee concept.

“There are a lot of people with special needs who cannot get jobs. There are a lot of businesses that won’t hire them, or aren’t equipped to hire them,” Jenkins says. “So that’s kind of the purpose of Stir, to offer employment opportunities for people with differing needs.”

About 80% of Stir’s staff members fit into that category.

“It’s been a really good experience, and [Stir’s] basically one of the first actual jobs that I’ve had,” employee Flynn Vanhorn says. “So the reason for getting this job is because I want to find my start and [begin] building my foundation of what I want to do in life. I did a lot of culinary in school, so it’s really helping me out here.”

Stir’s menu is fairly straightforward, with classic iced and hot drinks made with coffee from local business Ascension Roasting Company. Other menu highlights include hot chocolate, dirty sodas (sodas enhanced with cream or flavors) and seasonal drinks. To accompany beverages, patrons can choose locally made treats like cake balls, cookies and scones from Les Amis Bakery.

“We try to keep everything super local,” Jenkins says.

In the pastry case, Rice Krispies treats are also for sale. While these aren’t made here, they come from Crispy King, a company in Georgia that also works to employ special needs workers.

Inside the shop, which was designed by Stefania Gibbens of Gibbens Design, customers will find a comfy, chic aesthetic, with tables and chairs for lounging or working and pops of green from plants scattered about. Green and pink seem to be Stir’s signature hues, with the coffee bar covered in sage tiles backed with a mirrored backsplash, and baby pink hot drink cups.

“We’re going for calming, not overstimulating,” Jenkins says. “Very comforting to be in, cozy, and a good place to spend time and to actually interact with people.”

“Grounds for Growth” is the shop’s motto, a way to put the mission into words, giving people a place to grow.

“It’s a play on the coffee thing but also a place where people can expand job skills and different social skills,” Jenkins says.

Stir also works with Strides of Louisiana, a nonprofit that aims to get other businesses to employ those with developmental and intellectual differences. Strides works to train employees and train employers so that it is possible.

“Sure, maybe there will be another Stir, but I hope to see other businesses taking on people,” Jenkins says. “It’s like, we can do 80%, then maybe other places can do 1% or 5%.”

Stir Coffee House is at 15405 Airline Highway and is open Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This article originally appeared in 225 Magazine’s 225 Daily newsletter.