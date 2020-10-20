In the kitchen: Blueberry Jam

If Jennifer Garner’s #PretendCookingShow series has taught us anything, it’s that homemade preserves are quite literally the JAM. After all, there’s nothing like a peanut butter and jelly sandwich to remind us of our childhood … and the arguments that would ensue over which type of jelly reigned supreme. I’m not sure about you, but my family was a red-plum type of family. We never dabbled in anything else—especially not grape. However, years later (when I still rely on a PB & J as an anytime snack), I think I’m finally ready to try something new after taking a peep at Aimee Broussard’s blueberry jam recipe.

BLUEBERRY JAM

Ingredients:

6½ cups fresh blueberries, washed and chopped (about 5 pints whole blueberries)

1 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice

1 (1.75-oz.) box Sure-Jell pectin

5 cups granulated sugar

7 (8-oz.) half-pint glass preserving jars with lids and bands

In a large saucepan, combine blueberries and ½ cup water. Add lemon juice and pectin to blueberries. Over high heat, stirring constantly, bring mixture to a rolling boil. Add sugar to fruit mixture. Return to a rolling boil, and boil hard for 1 minute. Remove from heat and skim off any foam. Ladle jam into hot jars, leaving about ¼ inch headspace. Wipe rim. Center lid on jar and apply band until it is fingertip tight.

Place jars on elevated rack in canner. (Water must cover jars by 1 to 2 inches. Add boiling water if necessary.) Cover; bring water to gentle boil. Process for 5 minutes. Remove jars and place upright to cool completely. After jars cool, check seals by pressing middles of lids with finger. If lids spring back, they are not sealed and require additional processing or placement in refrigerator.

Makes about 7 (8-oz.) jars.