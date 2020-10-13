In the kitchen: Bacon, Egg & Cheese Toast Cups

Why suffer through the crowded line at the morning drive-thru when you can enjoy a satisfying breakfast at home or on the go without the hassle of cooking? This is where Aimee Broussard’s Bacon, Egg & Cheese Toast Cups come in. Here to save those hectic mornings when you need to miraculously be up and out of the house in less than 10 minutes, this easy-does-it recipe is one for the Pinterest board.

BACON, EGG & CHEESE TOAST CUPS

Ingredients:

6 slices bacon, cut to size

3 slices bread

3 Tbsp. shredded cheddar cheese

6 eggs

Salt and pepper to taste

Chives/green onions, chopped (optional)

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Spray a pan of 6 regular-size muffin cups with nonstick cooking spray.

Cook bacon in a nonstick skillet over medium heat for about 3 to 5 minutes on each side. Cooking time will vary depending on thickness of bacon and desired crispiness. If you want bacon cups to be crispy once baked, you’ll need to cook as long as you can in skillet but not let bacon get so crispy that you won’t be able to bend and form it inside muffin tin.

Line each muffin cup with bacon.

Use a cutter to cut out circular pieces of toast to fit inside muffin cups. Nestle toast inside bacon. Sprinkle cheddar cheese evenly among cups. Crack an egg into each cup and add salt and pepper.

Bake for 12 to 15 minutes. Garnish with chives or green onions, if desired. Serve warm.

Makes 6 cups.