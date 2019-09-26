Healthy with Holly: Revisiting Clegg’s recipes

From 2010 to 2016, cookbook author and chef Holly Clegg shared her kitchen knowledge and inventive recipes month after month in the pages of inRegister with her column, “Holly’s Scoop.” Mixing classic favorites with crowd-pleasing new creations, Clegg not only brought delicious ideas, but put a focus on the nutrition behind the meals.

Offering nutritional information to keep her readers and fellow chefs in the loop, Clegg’s recipes put health at the forefront without compromising taste and Louisiana traditions. With wellness on the mind this week, we took a look back at some of our favorite of Clegg’s inRegister recipes.

Read on for the recipes we’ll be whipping up in the coming weeks, and click on the recipe titles to see more from that month’s column:

BRUSSELS SPROUTS, TOMATO AND FETA SALAD (above)

This recipe will win over even the wariest Brussels sprouts newbie.

1 1 ⁄4 lbs. fresh Brussels sprouts

2 tsp. plus 3 Tbsp. olive oil, divided

3 Tbsp. chopped green onions

1 ⁄4 cup white balsamic vinegar

1 Tbsp. Dijon mustard

Salt and pepper to taste

1 cup grape or cherry tomatoes, halved

1 ⁄3 cup crumbled reduced-fat feta cheese

Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Line a baking pan with foil, and coat with nonstick cooking spray. Remove outer discolored leaves from Brussels sprouts and cut in half. Place on prepared pan, and drizzle with 2 tsp. oil, tossing. Bake for 20-25 minutes or until tender. Cool.

In a small bowl, whisk together vinegar, Dijon and remaining 3 tablespoons oil, and season to taste.

In a large bowl, combine Brussels sprouts, tomatoes and feta; toss with vinaigrette. Serve at room temperature or chilled. Makes 8 ( 2 ⁄3-cup) servings.

Terrific tip: If you cannot find white balsamic vinegar, any vinegar may be used.

Nutritional information per serving:

Calories 113 | Calories from fat 55% | Fat 7g | Saturated fat 1g | Cholesterol 2mg | Sodium 141mg | Carbohydrates 10g | Dietary fiber 3g | Total sugars 4g | Protein 4g | Dietary exchanges:

2 vegetable, 1 1 ⁄2 fat

SEARED TUNA WITH AVOCADO SALSA ON RICE CRACKERS

For easy prep, make the avocado salsa and sear the tuna ahead of time, then assemble when ready to serve.

1 (12-oz.) tuna fillet, 1⁄2 in. thick

Salt and pepper to taste

1 Tbsp. olive oil

1 1⁄2 cups finely chopped avocados

1 cup finely chopped tomatoes

1⁄2 cup finely chopped red onion

3 Tbsp. lime juice

48 rice crackers

1⁄2 cup sweetened chili sauce

Season tuna heavily with salt and pepper. In a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat, heat oil and sear tuna quickly on each side (sushi-rare in middle). Cool. Slice against grain into 48 squares. In a bowl, combine next 4 ingredients. Season to taste. To assemble, place a small amount of avocado salsa on each cracker, top with a tuna slice, and drizzle with chili sauce. Makes 12 (4-cracker) servings.

Terrific tip: Sweetened chili sauce is usually found jarred in the Asian section of the grocery store.

Nutrition information per serving:

Calories 135 | Calories from fat 31% | Fat 5g | Saturated fat 1g | Cholesterol 11mg | Sodium 182mg | Carbohydrates 15g | Dietary fiber 2g | Sugars 6g | Protein 8g | Dietary exchanges: 1⁄2 starch, 1 vegetable, 1 lean meat

RED BEANS AND RICE

8 oz. reduced-fat sausage, sliced into 1⁄2-inch-thick rounds

1 onion, chopped

1⁄3 cup chopped celery

1 tsp. minced garlic

3 (16-oz.) cans red kidney beans, rinsed and drained

1⁄2 cup tomato sauce

1 1⁄2 cups fat-free chicken broth or vegetable broth

1⁄3 cup chopped parsley

1⁄2 cup chopped green onions

In a large nonstick skillet coated with nonstick cooking spray, cook sausage over medium heat, stirring, until crispy and brown. Set aside. In a large nonstick pot coated with nonstick cooking spray, sauté onion, celery, and garlic until tender, 5 to 7 minutes. Add beans, tomato sauce, broth and sausage. Bring to a boil, reduce heat, and cover. Simmer for 8 to 10 minutes or until thickened, mashing some of the beans with fork. Add parsley and green onions, and continue cooking for several more minutes. Makes 10 (1⁄2-cup) servings.

Tip: You can substitute chicken sausage or another sausage of your choice if desired. Always rinse and drain beans to reduce sodium.

Nutrition information per serving:

Calories 145 | Calories from fat 4% | Fat 1g | Saturated fat 0g | Cholesterol 5mg | Sodium 534mg | Carbohydrates 28g | Dietary fiber 9g | Sugars 5g | Protein 10g | Dietary exchanges: 2 starch, 1 lean meat

SWEET POTATO BISCUITS (from her Guy’s Guide to Eating Well cookbook)

Ingredients:

4 cups all-purpose baking mix

½ tsp. ground cinnamon

1 (15-oz.) can sweet potatoes, drained (reserve ½ cup juice)

½ cup skim milk

Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Coat a baking pan with nonstick cooking spray. In a large bowl, combine baking mix and cinnamon. Mash sweet potatoes and add to dry mixture with milk and reserved juice, mixing well. Roll on floured surface or press with hands until 1 inch thick. Cut with a 2-inch cutter or glass, and place on baking pan. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes or until golden.

Makes 18 biscuits.

Nutrition information per serving:

Calories 128 | Fat 3g | Saturated fat 1g | Cholesterol 0mg | Sodium 337mg | Carbohydrates 22g | Dietary fiber 1g | Total sugars 4g | Protein 2g

STEAK TACOS WITH CUCUMBER-AVOCADO SALSA

This juicy spice-rubbed steak has deep flavors that contrast with the cool taste of the salsa.

Steak Tacos:

1 Tbsp. chili powder

1 ⁄4 tsp. ground cinnamon

Pinch cayenne

Salt to taste

1 ⁄2 tsp. minced garlic

1 1 ⁄4 lbs. top sirloin steak (1 in. thick), trimmed of excess fat

4 to 6 small flour tortillas

In a small bowl, mix together chili powder, cinnamon, cayenne, salt and garlic. Rub mixture on both sides of steak. Grill or pan-fry steak in nonstick skillet for 5 to 6 minutes on each side or until done according to preference. Cut into thin slices.

Heat tortillas in microwave between damp paper towels for 30 seconds. Stuff tortillas with steak, and pile on Cucumber-Avocado Salsa (recipe follows). Makes 4-6 servings.

Nutrition information per serving (salsa not included):

Calories 220 | Calories from fat 24% | Fat 6g Saturated fat 2g | Cholesterol 38mg | Sodium 194mg | Carbohydrates 17g | Dietary fiber 1g | Sugars (g) 0g | Protein (g) 23g | Dietary exchanges: 1 starch, 3 lean meat

Cucumber-Avocado Salsa:

2 cups finely chopped, peeled seeded cucumber

1 ⁄2 cup diced avocado

1 ⁄2 cup cherry tomatoes, cut into fourths

1 ⁄3 cup chopped red onion

3 Tbsp. chopped jalapenos (found in jar)

2 Tbsp. seasoned rice vinegar

Salt and pepper to taste

In a bowl, combine all ingredients. Makes 2 cups.

Nutrition information per serving (salsa):

Calories 37 | Calories from fat 48% | Fat 2g Saturated fat 0g | Cholesterol 0mg | Sodium 104mg | Carbohydrates 5g | Dietary fiber 2g Sugars 2g | Protein 1g | Dietary exchanges:

1 vegetable, 1 ⁄2 fat

What is your favorite Holly Clegg recipe? Let us know in the comments below, or tag us on Instagram or Facebook.

Read more about Clegg and her fight with cancer in this story and this story from the inRegister archives, and check out her blog here.