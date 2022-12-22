In need of a last-minute appetizer? Baked Brie with Bacon Jam is a party-pleasing pick

You probably know by now how to make a great cheese board. My favorite way to elevate this party staple is with warm, gooey baked Brie and savory-sweet bacon jam. This hot, creamy dip is decadent and satisfying, the perfect focal point on a grazing board. To keep things cozy on a chilly night, pair it with a homemade mulled wine.

BAKED BRIE WITH BACON JAM

Servings: 6

16 ounces Brie cheese, cubed with rind removed

6 slices of center-cut bacon, chopped

½ cup chopped shallots

4-ounce jar red pepper jelly

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

Place the cubed pieces of Brie into an 8-by-8 casserole dish. Heat the oven to 350 degrees.

In a heavy, nonstick skillet over medium-high heat, add the chopped bacon and shallots. Sauté until the bacon is crisp and browned and shallots are soft.

Drain off the excess bacon drippings. Reduce the heat to medium low. Stir in the pepper jelly, salt and pepper. Heat until it begins to simmer.

Remove from the heat, and pour the pepper jelly mixture over the cubed Brie.

Bake in the heated oven for 15 to 20 minutes, or until the cheese is melted and bubbly. Remove from the oven and allow to cool slightly before plating on the board.

This recipe was originally published in the December 2022 issue of our sister magazine, 225.