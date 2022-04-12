Egg-cellent recipes for the season of new beginnings

Easter is almost here, and no matter how hard we try, we always end up with at least some leftovers from the dinners, lunches and brunches served up for family and friends. Not to mention the cartons of hard-boiled eggs that never quite made it to the dyeing bowl. Whatever the origins—whether for an Easter cake or for craftier purposes—Aimee Broussard has whipped up few egg-centric recipes through the years that are easy to make and delicious to taste.

Scroll down for different ways to use this popular ingredient:

BBQ DEVILED EGGS

This recipe combines Easter brunch and a classic cookout. Use some leftover barbecued chicken with your favorite sauce slathered on, and combine the two for a mouthwatering treat that will be gone in seconds.

6 large hard-boiled eggs, peeled

1 ⁄4 cup mayonnaise

1 1 ⁄2 Tbsp. sweet relish

1 Tbsp. Dijon mustard

1 cup finely chopped barbecued chicken

Salt and black pepper to taste

2 1 ⁄2 Tbsp. barbecue rub

2 Tbsp. chopped green onions

Halve eggs lengthwise. Remove yolks, and set whites aside. Place yolks in a small bowl; mash with a fork. Stir in mayonnaise, relish, Dijon mustard, chicken, salt and pepper. Mix well. Spoon mixture back into egg white cavities, or use a piping bag to pipe mixture more neatly. Lightly sprinkle with barbecue rub, and top with green onions. Serve immediately, or cover and refrigerate for up to 4 hours, until ready to serve.

Makes 6 servings.

GRANDMA’S FAMILY REUNION POTATO SALAD

Sticking with the BBQ theme and all things potlucks is Aimee Broussard’s Family Reunion Potato Salad. Combine the smokey flavors of the barbecue with the fluffy texture of the eggs to create a new fan favorite at the cook-out. While this recipe is actually Broussard’s grandmother’s recipe, feel free to use these guidelines to start your own family traditions.

4 lb. red potatoes (about 8)

4 hard-boiled eggs (3 chopped, 1 for topping)

¾ cup mayonnaise

1½ tsp. sweet pickle relish

1 Tbsp. spicy brown mustard

1½ tsp. salt

¾ tsp. black pepper

1 green onion, chopped, for garnish

Paprika for garnish

In a large stockpot, cook potatoes in boiling water for about 40 minutes or until tender; drain and cool. Peel potatoes, and cut into 1-in. cubes. Add eggs, and mix.

Stir together mayonnaise, relish, mustard, salt and black pepper; gently stir into potato mixture. Garnish with green onion, a sprinkle of paprika, and the remaining boiled egg, sliced. Serve immediately, or cover and chill until ready to serve.

Makes 8 servings.

BACON, EGG & CHEESE TOAST CUPS Purchasing egg bites and gourmet breakfast items at your name-brand coffee shops can grow expensive over time (not to mention the fact that the drive-thru line can be a hassle in the mornings). Lucky for us, Broussard’s delicious Bacon, Egg & Cheese Toast Cups are easy to make and even easier to grab on your way out the door on those hectic mornings. 6 slices bacon, cut to size

3 slices bread

3 Tbsp. shredded cheddar cheese

6 eggs

Salt and pepper to taste

Chives/green onions, chopped (optional) Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Spray a pan of 6 regular-size muffin cups with nonstick cooking spray. Cook bacon in a nonstick skillet over medium heat for about 3 to 5 minutes on each side. Cooking time will vary depending on thickness of bacon and desired crispiness. If you want bacon cups to be crispy once baked, you’ll need to cook as long as you can in skillet but not let bacon get so crispy that you won’t be able to bend and form it inside muffin tin. Line each muffin cup with bacon. Use a cutter to cut out circular pieces of toast to fit inside muffin cups. Nestle toast inside bacon. Sprinkle cheddar cheese evenly among cups. Crack an egg into each cup and add salt and pepper. Bake for 12 to 15 minutes. Garnish with chives or green onions, if desired. Serve warm. Makes 6 cups.

MUFFULETTA STUFFED DEVILED EGGS This muffuletta stuffed deviled egg incorporates a Cajun twist on the classic appetizer. With salami, olives and some provolone cheese, this bite of protein is designed to fill you up and leave your tastebuds wanting more.

12 large eggs

¼ cup mayonnaise

5 Tbsp. Italian olive salad, drained

½ cup (about 4 oz.) diced salami

4 oz. provolone cheese, diced

¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese Boil eggs according to preference. Allow to cool, and peel under cold running water. Rather than slicing eggs in half, slice a tiny bit off the bottom of each egg to allow it to sit upright, then cut off top of egg. Carefully remove yolk. Mash yolks with a fork in a bowl. Stir in mayonnaise, olive salad, salami and both cheeses. Add mixture to a large Ziploc bag and snip the end (creating a piping bag). Fill each egg. Serve immediately or chill for up to 24 hours. Makes 6 servings.