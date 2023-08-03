Dish: Unleaded BBQ’s Brisket Combo | By Maggie Heyn Richardson -

At Unleaded BBQ in the Perkins Road Overpass District, fans sink their teeth into meats flavored by pitmaster Phillip Beard’s house rub and slow-smoked over oak and cherry woods. The family-friendly eatery offers pulled pork, baby back ribs, sausage and chicken, but sliced brisket is the hands-down top seller, says general manager Claire Tarver. Order it on a combo plate with two sides from a list that includes pork-studded braised collard greens, which Beard makes from his grandmother’s recipe, and spoonbread, a Southern classic resembling corn casserole. Sample four different homemade barbecue sauces, ranging from sweet to spicy to savory. And embellish each bite of ‘cue with house-made pickles. Parents will appreciate Unleaded’s new fenced-in playground within eyeshot of its festive patio.

Unleaded BBQ

3030 Perkins Road

(225) 930-5797

unleadedbbq.com