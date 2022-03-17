Here’s our cheat sheet for making a party-ready charcuterie board

Mother-daughter duo Valencia and Michelle Anderson of Crafted Nibbles sure know a thing or two about making a show-stopping charcuterie board, utilizing mixes of assorted meats, cheeses, fresh fruit and sweet jams to craft flavor combos sure to please a variety of party guests. And with St. Patrick’s Day and all its festivities finally here, it’s just our luck that they’ve decided to give us the inside scoop.

Whether you’re starting from scratch or you’re looking to refine your creative charcuterie-assembling touch, Valencia’s tips for flavor pairing and presentation are as simple as they are delicious. Scroll over the photo below for all of the details.