Dish: City Pork Perkins’ Champagne and Brie Chargrilled Oysters

January is the perfect month to savor oysters, from raw and wiggly to gilded and chargrilled. City Pork Perkins, located in the site of the former seafood restaurant Adrian’s, serves the beloved bivalve in many forms. One version you shouldn’t miss features a half-dozen Pass Christian oysters chargrilled, drizzled with a sauce of Champagne and brie, and topped with Choupique caviar. A side of grilled garlic bread, there for sopping, makes this sublime dish complete. Try it with a glass of Aniello Blanco de Pinot Noir, a crisp white wine with stone fruit and floral notes.

City Pork Perkins

18143 Perkins Rd.

(225) 998-0744

cityporkperkins.com

Hours:

Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday, 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.