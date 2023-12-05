Boxing Day meets Baton Rouge with this British-inspired menu | By April Hamilton -

Back in 2017, we made a Christmas tradition pivot and called it “First Louisiana Christmas,” which I wrote about with glee, planning a new menu and decking the halls of our home in Baton Rouge. This year, we pivot again with a family trip to London where our oldest daughter lives. Her boyfriend Johnny’s family invited us for Christmas and we did not hesitate.

I wondered aloud about their holiday festivities and menus and planned to share the recipes here. I called my daughter to get the scoop and she put me on speaker so Johnny and his sister could give me the details. They started with “turkey, it’s always roasted turkey, with bread sauce.” They followed with the technique and I had to stop them, trying with my best manners to explain I couldn’t do a turkey story for a December magazine.

They tried in vain to persuade me again. Cueing my manners, I pleaded that I was looking for something a little different than what we just served in November.

“Fish pie!” they sang in unison, “you could do that for Christmas Eve.” They seemed to agree on this, though there was some of the promised bickering over the international line. At that moment, Johnny had a eureka moment and suggested a Boxing Day menu. “I’ve got it, yes, Boxing Day! It’s the best holiday where we do absolutely nothing. You just chuck all your leftovers together and keep it really simple.”

A traditional holiday celebrated in Great Britain on December 26, Boxing Day has no relation to fisticuffs or the boxing up of Christmas extras. The history sites give detailed versions of the holiday and how it has changed over the years, a whole story on its own. I’m eager to experience the celebration firsthand. While I ponder the excursion, I asked if I could commandeer their kitchen and make a simple menu. I turned to my collection of British cookbooks plus pantry staples for recipe inspiration and got agreement rather than argument from the Londoners.

If Boxing Day is all about relaxing and sitting around, stepping outdoors for a stroll or watching a game of cricket, then I decided on something that could be eaten on laps in front of the telly or while playing games in front of the fire. The stores are all closed, so a little advance planning is required—or not. Just add pasta to the leftover Christmas veg. I declare this pasta recipe to be brilliant (a word my favorite Jamie Oliver says in three emphatic syllables) and equally delicious. Add a colorful salad, some crusty bread and a sweet and it’s a feast without a lot of fuss.

Boxing Day Broccoli Pasta with Cheese Adapted from The Modern Cook’s Year by Anna Jones, the cheesy sauce “makes itself” in the pasta bowl while the pasta cooks. Talk about simple! It reheats beautifully, too, for leisurely dining. Ingredients: 1 large bunch broccoli (about 1 pound), stalks trimmed and diced and florets cut bite-size 1 lb. pasta (I decided on bowties.) ¼ cup crème fraiche 8 oz. soft Fontina cheese, grated on the large holes of a cheese grater* Zest of 1 unwaxed lemon ½ cup chopped toasted nuts (The holiday extras are great. I used hazelnuts.) Instructions: Bring a large pot of salted water to boil. Add broccoli to the boiling water and cook for 3 minutes, until crisp-tender and still bright green. Transfer to a colander with a ‘spider’ tool or large slotted spoon. Add pasta to boiling water and cook to al dente per package instructions. While pasta is cooking, combine crème fraiche, Fontina and lemon zest in a large, heatproof pasta serving bowl and mash together with a spatula. Place bowl over boiling pasta pot, continuing to mash until almost melted (careful with steaming water and make sure pot doesn’t boil over). When pasta is done, scoop a mugful of pasta water to reserve for making sauce. Pour pasta and water over broccoli in the colander. Gently shake colander to drain most of the water, then transfer to large bowl with cheese sauce. Toss to coat, adding some of the hot pasta water as needed for a silky sauce. Sprinkle with nuts and serve. Makes 8 servings * Grating cheese is necessary here. Pre-grated cheese, which has a coating to keep the shreds separated, will not work to make a creamy sauce.

Winter Salad with Citrus and Nuts Adapted from the Round to Ours cookbook by Laura Jackson and Alice Levine. Dressing colorful, sturdy greens with a citrus dressing makes the perfect companion to the cheesy pasta. I used red kale; radicchio and endive would also be nice. Ingredients: 4 oranges or blood oranges, tops and bottoms sliced off and peel removed with a sharp knife, then sliced into thin rounds (reserve the peels to squeeze for the salad dressing) 3 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil Zest and juice of ½ a lemon, or to taste 1 tsp. honey About 8 cups salad greens

(or reds), torn into bite-size pieces ½ cup chopped toasted nuts

(I used hazelnuts) Salt and pepper to taste Instructions: Squeeze juice from orange peels into a large salad bowl. Set orange rounds aside for serving. Whisk olive oil, lemon zest and juice and honey into orange juice in the bowl. Add salad greens and toss to coat with dressing. Sprinkle in nuts and season with salt and pepper to taste. Top salad with orange rounds and serve.