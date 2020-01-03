Dish: BLDG5’s Protein Plate

Part market and part hip bar and restaurant, BLDG5 under the Perkins Road Overpass is the kind of place where you can curate your experience, both throughout the multi-faceted space and on the menu. The Protein Plate, for example, invites you to create a dish engineered with one of five proteins—chicken, steak, shrimp, salmon or tuna—and your choice of a changing lineup of seasonal veggie sides, plus one of four sauces—lemon butter beurre blanc, red pepper-based piri piri, herby Peruvian aji or Argentinian chimichurri. The plate also includes a grain combo of tri-colored quinoa and farro.

“After you eat the Protein Plate, you feel good and have energy,” says co-founder Misti Broussard, who launched BLDG5 with her husband Brumby. “And you can order it differently every time you come in and never get bored.”

BLDG5

2805 Kalurah Street

256-2287

bldg5.com

Hours:

Lunch, Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Dinner, Monday through Saturday, 4 p.m. to close

Bar, Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to close

Market, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to close

Saturday, 10 a.m. to close