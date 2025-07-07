The Best of 225 Awards are here! These are this year’s food and drink favorites | By 225 Staff -

Looking back at the debut issue of the Best of 225 Awards is like digging up a time capsule representing life in Baton Rouge back in 2006. Among the relics: early winners like Fleur de Lis Pizza, Rave Motion Pictures and Ninfa’s Mexican Restaurant.

Twenty awards editions later, restaurants and businesses have come and gone or changed names and owners. But many are still kickin’, with some of the original winners like Tony’s Seafood and The Chimes still seen as the gold standard.

Two decades from now, how will we remember life in 2025? Those memories will probably include some of the 71 shops, restaurants, bars, people and attractions voted as this year’s best by nearly 13,000 Capital Region residents. Congratulations to all of the winners and runners-up—you’re part of local history. And most importantly, thank you, dear readers, for participating in the process and making this issue possible.

Best Local Bar

Mid City Beer Garden 23.97%

Its legions of fans use the shorthand “Beer Garden” when planning a meet at this hip hang, known for a voluminous craft beer list and come-as-you-are ease. Curated cocktails include a lineup of martinis and beer bevs like the Brewski Smash, a lemony bourbon sipper topped with Gnarly Barley’s Jucifer IPA. Such a vibe. midcitybeergarden.com

Runners-up

The Bulldog 11.90%

Ivar’s Sports Bar and Grill 10.95%

Hayride Scandal 10.86%

Pelican to Mars 10.41%

Best Craft Beer Menu

Mid City Beer Garden 36.66%

Buy a ticket to hoppy heaven. Get your sour on. Drink your wheat-ies. Sorry, we’ll stop there. Whatever your pleasure, the beer list doesn’t disappoint.

Runners-up

The Chimes 23.54%

The Bulldog 12.62%

Agile Brewing 6.95%

Pelican to Mars 6.50%

Best Wine List at a Local Restaurant

Bin 77 Bistro & Sidebar 21.05%

Chilled reds, French whites, diverse sparklers, and global blends and varietals comprise the varied by-the-glass list at Bin 77. An extensive bottle selection invites repeat visits. bin77.com

Runners-up

Gino’s Restaurant 11.88%

Proverbial Wine Bistro 10.36%

Stab’s Prime Steak & Seafood 10.10%

Mansurs on the Boulevard 9.93%

Best Craft Cocktail Menu

BLDG 5 16.05%

Muddled fresh fruit and herbs, premium spirits and mixers that include housemade lemonade are among the long list of ingredients that fortify this spot’s inventive cocktails. The shabby chic design invites dressing up or down. Salut, y’all. bldg5.com

Runners-up

Hayride Scandal 16.00%

Olive or Twist 14.73%

The Colonel’s Club 10.08%

Superior Grill 8.24%

Best New Restaurant*

The Colonel’s Club 26.29%

A $2 million investment transformed what once was an airplane hangar under the Perkins Road Overpass into a see-and-be-seen lounge and eatery draped in Belle Epoque design. The globally inspired menu riffs on the travel theme. Cue the smize and Utah curls. thecolonelsclub.com

Runners-up

Brasserie Byronz 11.80%

Okki Tokki 10.34%

Luna Cocina 9.23%

The Patio Tex-Mex Fusion 9.05%

*Editor’s note: Nominees were limited to 2024 openings; 2025 openings will be eligible in the 2026 contest. One nominee, Habaneros, permanently closed in late March shortly before voting concluded. It would have finished sixth.

Best Overall Restaurant

Elsie’s Plate & Pie 15.31%

Her love language is pies, and her crawfish queso is served with house-fried pork skins. Pork skins! Oh Auntie Em, there’s no place like Elsie’s. elsiespies.com

Runners-up

Louisiana Lagniappe 10.75%

The Chimes 10.33%

Ruth’s Chris Steak House 9.95%

Mansurs on the Boulevard 9.54%

Best Local Fine Dining Restaurant

Ruth’s Chris Steak House 13.37%

You gave us corn-fed, marbled decadence wrapped in shameless amounts of butter. Never change, Ruth’s Chris. ruthschris.com

Runners-up

Mansurs on the Boulevard 10.93%

Louisiana Lagniappe 9.73%

Stab’s Prime Steak & Seafood 9.17%

Supper Club 7.82%

Best Local Food Pop-up

Louisiana Sandwich Co. 26.39%

Parked consistently at pop-up hub Pelican to Mars, this creative sandwichery turns out come-hungry creations, like a boudin grilled cheese with remoulade dipping sauce and a fried bologna and egg with mustard and aioli. louisianasandwiches.com

Runners-up

Oni 24.09%

Smoke & Boil 20.92%

Envie Smokehouse 10.94%

Sushi Iku 8.83%

Best Restaurant for Outdoor Dining

Barracuda Taco Stand 14.09%

Queue up in the fast-moving line, cool off under shade sails and savor Sonoran-style tacos. Congrats—you’ve discovered what’s arguably the Red Stick’s happiest al fresco eatery.

eatbarracuda.com

Runners-up

BLDG 5 14.00%

Mid City Beer Garden 13.34%

Tsunami 12.73%

SoLou 9.77%

Best Local Happy Hour

Superior Grill 38.11%

Combine a percussive din with potent, well-priced margs, and you have the makings of a Best Local Happy Hour winner. Once again. batonrouge.superior.com

Runners-up

Rocca Pizzeria 17.35%

Pelican to Mars 9.02%

Modesto Tacos Tequila Whiskey 7.32%

Rouj Creole 6.62%

Best Cottage Bakery

Mid City Bakery 25.80%

Owner Kimberly Fansler spent years working for Camino Bakery in North Carolina before launching her dream business here. She routinely drops handmade roulades, pop-tarts, cookies, cinnamon rolls and more at various Mid City locations. midcitybakery.com

Runners-up

Maru Bread Company 13.44%

Yaya’s Blooms & Dough 11.73%

Tammy’s Cheesecakes, LLC 11.34%

Tout va Bien Boulangerie 9.95%

Best Local Bakery

The Ambrosia Bakery 29.39%

Homemade king cakes, spectacular gingerbread houses, intricate birthday cakes and more make it easy to patronize this BR-born institution on the regular. ambrosiabakery.com

Runners-up

Caroline’s Cookies 15.41%

CounterspaceBR 9.46%

Gambino’s Bakery 9.29%

Paige’s Pantry 7.72%

Best Local Breakfast Spot

Frank’s Restaurant 23.82%

Eggs, bacon and biscuits are a small part of the massive board of fare at this hands-down breakfast winner, where your order might include crabcakes, etouffee or smoked alligator sausage. franksrestaurantla.com

Runners-up

Louie’s Café 15.39%

Simple Joe Café 14.68%

Another Broken Egg Café 11.77%

Ruby Slipper Café 7.96%

Best Local Brunch

Elsie’s Plate & Pie 21.41%

A shaky morning-after state improves significantly with Elsie’s brunch eats, awash in goodies like sourdough and vanilla custard pain perdu and biscuits with homemade pepper jelly. elsiepies.com

Runners-up

Mason’s Grill 13.98%

The Chimes 8.67%

SoLou 7.83%

Leola’s Café & Coffee House 7.21%

Best Local Lunch Spot

Elsie’s Plate & Pie 31.58%

A 2025 appearance on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives revealed to the country what Baton Rouge already knew: Elsie’s is all that.

Runners-up

BLDG 5 19.63%

Superior Grill 11.52%

Bergeron’s City Market 10.91%

Iverstine Butcher 8.11%

Best Local Fries

Burgersmith 17.75%

A diverse French fry menu, including an option blanketed in gooey cheese, helped this Lafayette-born burger spot earn the Best Local Fries merit badge once again. burgersmith.com

Runners-up

Raising Cane’s 15.16%

Overpass Merchant 13.94%

Dearman’s Diner 10.03%

Bin 77 8.66%

Best Local Tacos

Barracuda Taco Stand 26.92%

The fillings range from pork, chicken or beef to fried fish, mushroom, sweet potato and broccoli, and the Sonoran-style tortillas bring distinct flavor and chew. Homemade salsas and guac add to the fun, along with Tajín-rimmed fresh mangonadas. eatbarracuda.com

Runners-up

Superior Grill 13.96% Mestizo Louisiana

Mexican Cuisine 13.01% Zippy’s Burritos,

Tacos & More 9.52% Modesto Tacos

Tequila Whiskey 8.99%

Best Burger

Dearman’s Diner 19.48%

Burgersmith and Curbside had long dueled for top honors in this battleground category—until they were unseated by timeless soda fountain Dearman’s. The Bocage diner serves unfussy burgers built with flat-top patties and nostalgic accoutrements. dearmansdiner.com

Runners-up

Burgersmith 16.33%

Curbside 15.64%

Our Mom’s Restaurant & Bar 12.26%

Roul’s Deli 9.98%

Best Local Barbecue

Hannah Q Smokehouse 19.44%

The Mid City and Prairieville concept deploys hickory wood to smoke its fall-apart brisket, pork, chicken and other proteins, girded by belt-loosening sides like Gouda mac and corn pudding. hannahqsmokehouse.com

Runners-up

City Pork 16.36%

BRQ Seafood and Barbeque 16.13%

Cou-Yon’s 15.94%

Jay’s Bar-B-Q 9.53%

Best Local Frozen Desserts

LSU Dairy Store 20.04%

With roots dating to 1905, the one-and-only Dairy Store serves premium ’scream made with milk from LSU’s own Holstein cows. By cup or cone, flavors like Tiger Bite (golden vanilla and blueberry swirl), coffee chip and more have lured generations of loyalists. lsuagcenter.com/dairystore

Runners-up

Gail’s Fine Ice Cream 18.68%

Counter Culture 12.56%

Sweet Society 11.88%

Dearman’s Diner 9.58%

Best Pizza

Rocca Pizzeria 23.27%

Wood-fired pies may be commonplace around town now, but Rocca stands out for its masterfully curated toppings. Don’t miss its ahead-of-the-trend pistachio, a white pie with rosemary, lardons and thin discs of potato. roccapizzeria.com

Runners-up

Red Zeppelin Pizza 18.34%

Lit Pizza 13.83%

Pastime Restaurant 10.09%

Diversion Pizza 7.76%

Best Sushi

Sushi Yama 16.89%

Purists bored with deep-fried rolls get their jollies at Sushi Yama, long recognized for masterful knife strokes and artful sashimi, nigiri—and, yes, rolls, too. Beautifully rendered sushi is joined by entrees like flame-broiled steak amiyaki and shrimp and vegetable tempura with udon. sushiyama.co

Runners-up

Tsunami 15.49%

Ichiban Japanese Grill & Sushi Bar 14.84%

Geisha, Sushi with Flair 13.13%

Sushi Masa 11.28%

Best Crawfish

Tony’s Seafood 24.39%

Equal parts seafood mart, lunch counter and tourist destination, Tony’s is a local rite of passage. Springtime brings throngs of disciples to its mega-efficient boiled crawfish carryout line. tonyseafood.com

Runners-up

Pinch-N-Peel Crawfish 13.73%

Willie’s Restaurant 12.80%

Sammy’s Grill 12.68%

Hole ‘N Da Wall Seafood 9.99%

Best Oysters

Phil’s Oyster Bar 24.03%

The brave ancestor who snacked on that first oyster would be charmed by Phil’s reliable handling of the versatile bivalve, from broiled to fried to raw on the half shell. Big flavors are matched by an even bigger LSU vibe. philsoysterbar.com

Runners-up

Mike Anderson’s 12.01%

Mansurs on the Boulevard 11.85%

Parrain’s Seafood Restaurant 11.46%

Acme Oyster House 11.25%

Best Seafood Dishes

Louisiana Lagniappe 24.07%

With new owners continuing 41-year-old traditions, the fine dining seafood restaurant uses Gulf fish, shrimp, crab and Louisiana crawfish to create consistently top-tier dishes like the deep-fried soft-shell crab Pontchartrain. lousianalagnaipperestaurant.com

Runners-up

Parrain’s Seafood Restaurant 20.11%

Mike Anderson’s 15.80%

Mansurs on the Boulevard 11.05%

Jubans Restaurant and Bar 7.92%

Best Black-owned Restaurant

Zeeland Street 34.32%

The New York Times included this Garden District gem in its 2024 list of 50 favorite American restaurants, proving what its fans hold true—there’s something special about owner Stephanie Phares and her whiteboard lineup of scratch-made salads, sammies and plate lunches. zeelandstreet.com

Runners-up

Jay’s Bar-B-Q 16.73%

KOK Wings & Things 11.92%

Dorothy’s Soul Food Kitchen 8.90%

Bullfish Bistro 7.57%

Best Mexican

Superior Grill 24.71%

Regional Tex-Mex choices abound, but locals can’t get enough of this fun factory, known for fajitas, margaritas and a high-energy vibe. No one wants their friends hitting Superior without them. batonrouge.superior.com

Runners-up

Mestizo Louisiana Mexican Cuisine 16.33%

La Carreta 10.55%

Tio Javi’s Mexican Grill 9.39%

Modesto Tacos Tequila Whiskey 7.79%

Best Indian

Bay Leaf Indian Cuisine 29.55%

You could keep yourself busy with Bay Leaf’s massive menu of biryani, curries, masalas, dosas, raitas and more. It brings the flavor—in a white tablecloth setting, to boot. bayleafindiancuisinela.com

Runners-up

Swagat Indian Cuisine 27.88%

Tap 65 17.12%

India’s Restaurant 15.91%

Al-Noor Kitchen 9.55%

Best Thai

Thai Kitchen 38.88%

Savor consistently tasty Thai classics, from tangy larb and shrimp toast to spicy red curry and savory silver noodles. And bonus! There’s a dim sum menu, too. thaikitchenla.com

Runners-up

Chai Thai-Lao 19.19%

Thai Pepper 14.56%

Sweet Rice Thai Cuisine 10.50%

Thai Chili Restaurant 8.27%

Best Vietnamese

Bao Vietnamese Kitchen 23.79%

Casual, friendly and affordable, family-owned Bao sticks the landing with a menu of customizable pho, vermicelli bowls, banh mi and other specialties. Knock back some boba on the outdoor patio. baovietkitchen.com

Runners-up

Pho Café 17.89%

Ava Street Café 17.36%

Drunken Fish 12.60%

Dang’s 9.52%

Best Mediterranean

Albasha Greek & Lebanese 43.00%

Since 1992, Albasha has spread faster than a rumor in high school. Thirteen locations turn out chicken shawarma, falafel made from house-ground chickpeas and more. albashabluebonnet.com

Runners-up

Zorba’s Greek Bistro 15.56%

Serop’s Café 15.22%

Café Phoenicia 11.76%

Roman’s Café 8.64%

Best Italian

Gino’s Restaurant 18.59%

The arancini here has seen some things. Gino’s change-resistant charms, set in motion by its original Nonna, Grace “Mama” Marino, have drawn power brokers and everyday fans since 1966. ginosrestaurant.com

Runners-up

The Little Village 13.98%

DiGiulio Brothers Italian Café 13.67%

Nino’s 9.22%

Monjunis 7.66%

Best Restaurant – Livingston Parish

Duke’s Seafood & Steakhouse 20.40%

Founded by repeat U.S. National Oyster Shucking Competition champ Duke Landry, this Range Avenue favorite serves premium steaks, massive deep-fried soft-shell crabs, and, of course, oysters. Come casual and enjoy live music. dukesseafoodandsteakhouse.com

Runners-up

Marlie’s Restaurant 13.47%

Randazzo’s Italian Market 10.87%

Takumi Hibachi Sushi & Bar 9.73%

Big Mike’s Sports Bar and Grill 9.00%

Best Restaurant – Ascension Parish

Mike Anderson’s, Gonzales + Prairieville, 22.20%

Diners can’t get enough of the fried and broiled specialties and nap-inducing brunch at this household name in local seafood. mikeandersons.com

Runners-up

Frank’s Restaurant – Prairieville 16.36%

Sno’s Seafood & Steak House 14.02%

Fratelli’s Italian Grill – Prairieville 10.89%

Library Wine & Provisions 10.33%

Best Restaurant – St. Francisville

The Francis Southern Table & Bar 42.59%

A canopied patio, regular live music, and a menu of Southern staples have helped The Francis build a supa-sized following. Pulled pork nachos, blackened tripletail and crawfish-topped bone-in pork chops haven’t hurt, either. thefrancissoutherntable.com

Runners-up

The Saint Restaurant 17.30%

Magnolia Café 15.90%

Restaurant 1796 15.56%

El Mejor Mexican Bar & Grill – St. Francisville 3.96%

Best Restaurant – Zachary

Agave Blue Tequila and Taco Bar, Zachary, 24.57%

Experience quesa-birria tacos in all their succulent, crunchable glory, along with elotes, tableside guac, aguachile and a host of Tex-Mex faves. agavebluetequilaandtacobarla.com

Runners-up

South Plains Food Company 18.48%

Cafe Phoenicia – Zachary 16.65%

Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux – Zachary 16.24%

Hot Tails – Zachary 15.23%

Best Restaurant – Central

Stab’s Steak & Seafood Central 47.72%

A New Orleans-style courtyard and menu rife with premium cuts and local seafood has helped Stab’s in Central become a hands-down winner. Think: rack of lamb with Tabasco mint jelly, or redfish on the half shell with fried shrimp and spicy garlic butter. stabscentral.com

Runners-up

Café Phoenicia – Central 17.71%

Fratelli’s Italian Grill 13.74%

Central City Steak and Seafood 9.53%

Sweet Rice Thai Cuisine 8.94%

