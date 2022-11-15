Seasonally sweet Apple Pie Cocktails for sipping and serving

Thanksgiving may be all about family traditions, but when it comes to the holiday’s comfort foods, we think the season is equally ripe for switching things up here and there. Aimee Broussard’s simple recipe for Apple Pie Cocktails from our November issue combines all of our favorite Thanksgiving flavors for a delightful, creamy cocktail with notes of cinnamon, apple cider and vanilla.

APPLE PIE COCKTAILS

Ingredients:

2 Tbsp. sugar

½ tsp. cinnamon

2 oz. vanilla vodka

1 ½ oz. cinnamon whiskey (like Fireball)

8 oz. apple cider

1 oz. half-and-half

Sliced apples and cinnamon sticks for garnish (optional)

Vanilla ice cream and caramel drizzle (optional)

Combine sugar and cinnamon; place on a shallow plate. Rim 2 small glasses with water and dip into cinnamon sugar, twisting to coat rims.

Fill glasses with ice.

In a cocktail shaker, add vodka, whiskey, apple cider and half-and-half. Cover and shake for 30 seconds. Divide shaker contents equally between the 2 glasses. Garnish with sliced apples and a cinnamon stick, if desired. Serve immediately.

To make it an à la mode, skip the half-and-half in the cocktail and add a scoop of vanilla ice cream and caramel drizzle just before serving.

Makes 2 servings.