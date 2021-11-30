Warm up with Aimee Broussard’s Small Batch Apple Crisp

Nothing combines holiday warmth and spice quite like an apple crisp, and Aimee Broussard’s Small Batch Apple Crisp cooked in cast iron will have you coming back for seconds … and thirds and fourths. The juicy apples combine with oats, cinnamon and nutmeg to create a delectable treat, while glazed walnuts come together in a crunchy topping for the perfect balance. Pop a scoop of homemade vanilla ice cream on top and cozy up by the fire as you take a moment to yourself this winter.

SMALL BATCH APPLE CRISP

Ingredients:

Crumb Topping:

3/4 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup firmly packed light brown sugar

1/3 cup old-fashioned oats

1/3 cup glazed walnuts, chopped

1/2 tsp. cinnamon

1/2 tsp. nutmeg

1/4 tsp. salt

6 Tbsp. unsalted butter

Apple Filling:

2 Tbsp. unsalted butter

4 apples, peeled and sliced or cut into 1/2-inch cubes (I do a combination of both)

Pinch salt

2 Tbsp. brown sugar

2 Tbsp. cornstarch

1 Tbsp. vanilla

Juice of 1/2 lemon

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Make Crumb Topping: In a medium bowl, mix flour, brown sugar, oats, walnuts, cinnamon, nutmeg and salt. Using a pastry cutter or 2 forks, cut butter into flour until there are small pieces remaining and evenly distributed. Set aside.

Make Apple Filling: In an 8-inch cast iron skillet, melt butter over medium heat. Add apples and salt and cook for 3 minutes. Stir in brown sugar, cornstarch, vanilla and lemon.

Remove from heat and cover Apple Filling with Crumb Topping. Cover with foil and bake for 15 minutes. Remove foil and bake until crisp and bubbly, about another 20 to 30 minutes. Serve with a scoop of ice cream, and garnish with mint if desired.

Makes 4 servings.