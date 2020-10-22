Wise Investments, sponsored by Wells Fargo Advisor Tony Boagni: Likely policies In a second Trump term

Taxes, free enterprise and foreign relations are a few of the items surrounding a second Trump term that are discussed in this recent Wells Fargo Investment Institute report. Read the full report here.

Wells Fargo Investment Institute, Inc. is a registered investment adviser and wholly owned subsidiary of Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., a bank affiliate of Wells Fargo & Company. Wells Fargo Advisors is a trade name used by Wells Fargo Clearing Services, LLC, Member-SIPC, a registered broker-dealer and non bank affiliate of Wells Fargo & Company.