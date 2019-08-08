Wise Investments, sponsored by Wells Fargo Advisor Tony Boagni: International investments in your portfolio

Recent trends show international economic activity growing over time. Because these investment opportunities cycle differently than U.S. cycles, they can potentially provide growth for investors even when U.S. markets are down. This recent report from the Wells Fargo Investment Institute shares insights on why and how to diversify your portfolio with international investments. Read the full report here to learn more about international investing.

Wells Fargo Advisors is a trade name used by Wells Fargo Clearing Services, LLC, Member SIPC. Wells Fargo Investment Institute, Inc. is a registered investment adviser and wholly owned subsidiary of Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., a bank affiliate of Wells Fargo & Company. Investing in foreign securities presents certain risks not associated with domestic investments, such as currency fluctuation, political and economic instability, and different accounting standards. This may result in greater share price volatility.