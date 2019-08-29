What’s in Store: Select Stone LLC
PROPRIETOR:
Arnold Molano
SPECIALTY:
Natural stone
LOCAL SINCE:
2009
WHAT’S IN THE STORE:
With over 400 colors of granite, marble, quartzite and quartz in stock to choose from, Select Stone carries the largest selection of natural stone in Baton Rouge.
They also carry sinks, cleaners, and sealer. The newest product line includes a natural stone sealer with an optional 20-year warranty.
THE DIFFERENCE:
Whether you want to freshen up a bathroom or build the custom home of your dreams, Select Stone has the material for you. They take pride in providing an exceptional experience right from the beginning. Their knowledgeable staff ensures each customer understands the building process from start to finish. Their well-organized, covered warehouse makes it easy to select your perfect piece.
THE LATEST:
This fall, Select Stone is celebrating their 10th anniversary with some exciting events. Follow them on social media to see what fun events they have planned.
