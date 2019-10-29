What’s in Store: Party Time
PROPRIETOR:
Donna Travis
SPECIALTY:
It’s the celebration supply headquarters.
LOCAL SINCE:
1979—Celebrating their 40th Anniversary this year
WHAT’S IN THE STORE:
Find all occasion tableware, seasonal décor, costumes, balloons, custom printed banners, specialty bakeware and cake decorating supplies.
THE DIFFERENCE:
Locally owned and operated by two generations of moms, Party Time dedicates over 30,000 square feet to everything you need to make your party festive. In addition to their vast stock of every party supply Baton Rouge needs, Party Time offers colorful balloon arrangements and custom banner printing, making sure each celebration is memorable and perfect. They even offer fun in-store classes such as candy-making, cake decorating and wreath-making.
THE LATEST:
One popular trend that only continues to grow is wearables. Party goers dressing in the party theme for the event. Headbands, wigs and socks are super popular. Social media drives party themes and plays a significant factor in decorations, costume accessories and food choices. Backdrops are popular for the selfie pics. Giant mylar number balloons are popular because they photograph well. Decorated theme cookies are very trendy, and Party Time carries over 300 fun cookie cutters.
