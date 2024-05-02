What’s in Store | By Sponsored Content -

Sponsored by Fig & Dove and Colleen Waguespack Interiors

PROPRIETOR: Colleen Waguespack

LOCAL SINCE: 2015

SPECIALTY: Designer-curated home décor and gifts

WHAT’S IN THE STORE: Exceptional quality. Thoughtful choices. Lasting and meaningful sentiments. Fig & Dove brings you professionally curated home décor and gifts for all occasions, inspired by the deep experience and timeless style of Interior Designer Colleen Waguespack. Whether you are building or renovating a home or looking for the perfect accessory, Fig & Dove and Colleen Waguespack Interiors have set a new standard for year-round home décor and gifting for all occasions.

THE DIFFERENCE: As an interior designer, Colleen Waguespack is as comfortable implementing contemporary interior elements as she is blending antiques with modern upholstery and eclectic collections of art. She recognizes that the finishing touches are what make a house a home, and through Fig & Dove, she has made elevated style and timeless beauty more accessible.

THE LATEST: In March of 2022, Fig & Dove and Colleen Waguespack Interiors opened a flagship office and showroom under one roof in the heart of Baton Rouge. While their collections are still available online, the showroom has allowed local customers to pop in and see the items in person. Whether looking for a unique gift, seasonal décor, wreaths and wreath sashes or corporate gifts, the shopping experience at Fig & Dove is guided by the personal attention and professional expertise of the design team. Their philosophy is “Not more, just better — and just right.”

Fig & Dove and Colleen Waguespack Interiors are located at 5207 Essen Lane. Visit online at figanddove.com.