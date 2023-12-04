What’s In Store | By Sponsored Content -

Sponsored by Lukka

LUKKA

PROPRIETOR: Michele Percy

SPECIALTY: A contemporary women’s boutique that’s more than just a store—it’s a destination for fashion-forward women seeking empowerment through style. With an exceptional collection of women’s clothing, shoes, handbags and accessories, Lukka is the brainchild of its Owner, Buyer and Stylist Michele Percy, a seasoned fashion aficionado with a lifelong passion for all things chic.

LOCAL SINCE: 2013

THE DIFFERENCE: What sets Lukka apart is its carefully curated selection of top designers, including Ulla Johnson, L’Agence, LoveShackFancy, Zadig & Voltaire, Frame, Mother, Frank & Eileen and Varley, among others. But Lukka’s commitment to excellence doesn’t stop at fashion; it extends to its outstanding customer service. The boutique boasts a diverse and knowledgeable staff, catering to clients ranging from age 16 to 86, with a core clientele between 35 and 55.

THE LATEST: Lukka is buzzing with excitement about the resurgence of the color red. Not only is red a major fashion statement for the holidays, but it’s also set to dominate Spring 2024. Lukka is also embracing modern minimalism, denim skirts and the versatile shirt vest, all of which are poised to be wardrobe must-haves. The boutique also recently launched its online platform, shoplukka.com, bringing its unique style and exceptional service to a broader audience.

Lukka is located at 16645 Highland Road in Baton Rouge. Visit online at shoplukka.com.