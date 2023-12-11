Season’s Readings: Here are the most popular eBooks and audiobooks available from the Library to guide your winter reading | By Sponsored Content -

Sponsored by East Baton Rouge Parish Library

There’s no denying many of us are choosing to consume our books using our smart phones and tablets – East Baton Rouge Parish Library patrons checked out one million eBooks again this year through the Library’s Libby app.

Bestselling American author Colleen Hoover’s Verity tops the list of the Top 10 eBooks checked out through Libby so far in 2023, while Prince Harry’s memoir Spare is the top audiobook checked out this year.

If you’re searching for books for your children, you can’t go wrong with Jeff Kinney. The Diary of a Wimpy Kid author makes multiple appearances on the 2023 list of most popular children’s titles.

During the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, Assistant Library Director Mary Stein encourages us to take some time for ourselves and enjoy the simple pleasure of a good book. “You have our permission to slow down, check out a book or maybe a new game from our collection to enjoy with your family,” she says. “Whichever way you choose to receive your content, whether print, eBooks or audiobooks, let the library make it easy for you.”

These titles and many more are available through the Library’s digital app, Libby, which can be found online at libbyapp.com/library/ebr.

And if you’re looking for an activity the whole family can enjoy together, Jim Henson’s movie adaptation of the classic book A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens will be showing in the Plaza at the Main Library at Goodwood Dec. 15 at 7 p.m.

Top 10 eBooks:

Verity by Colleen Hoover The House in the Pines by Ana Reyes It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover It Starts with Us by Colleen Hoover Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus Spare by Prince Harry The Boys from Biloxi by John Grisham Happy Place by Emily Henry Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver Remarkably Bright Creatures by Shelby Van Pelt

Top 10 audiobooks: