Obesity in Baton Rouge third highest in nation: This clinic’s services could help you finally lose those extra pounds

With an obesity rate of more than 33 percent, Baton Rouge finds itself at the top of an unflattering list – ranking as the third most overweight city in the nation. Here, like the rest of the country, GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy are making headlines as game changers for people who struggle to lose weight, but the downside is the cost can be steep. Louisiana Medical Group provides a less costly alternative that could finally help you shed those unwanted pounds for good. Here’s more from owners Jude Marino and Patrick Broussard about the medically supervised weight loss services their clinic offers.

How LMG got its start

At 50, Broussard went to a doctor’s checkup thinking he was overweight but still healthy. He left diagnosed with Type II diabetes, high blood pressure and high cholesterol – all associated with his weight. Broussard was prescribed Metformin, the standard medication used to treat high blood sugar levels caused by diabetes, but the medicine made him feel bad, so he stopped taking it.

As his diabetes progressed, Broussard visited a different doctor, Dr. Gunjan Raina, who prescribed the diabetes medication Mounjaro, which contains the same compound as the FDA approved weight loss drug Zepbound. Within months, he lost about 60 pounds, and his blood sugar, blood pressure and cholesterol numbers were all within normal range.

While insurance covered his medication, Broussard’s wife also wanted to lose weight, but without the diabetes diagnosis, the cost was more than $1,000 per month. Broussard and Marino became interested in providing compounded versions of these medications at a lower cost.

What LMG offers

Louisiana Medical Group offers the compounded GLP-1 medications of Semaglutide and

Tirzepatide. Semaglutide and Tirzepatide are both active ingredients in brand name medications that have shown effectiveness in promoting weight loss.

With shortages of brand name drugs expected into 2024, the clinic saw a need to find a reliable facility that would provide these compound medications while upholding the highest standards and using the best ingredients.

LMG is committed to providing a holistic approach to weight loss by offering nutrition and personal training programs alongside medication. The clinic employs four nurse practitioners who are supervised by a medical director.

Most patients are prescribed a weekly injection depending on their weight loss goal. Patients range from those wanting to lose a few pounds before a big event to those who need to lose 100 pounds or more.

More about these medications

According to Dr. Raina, GLP-1 medications slow down digestion, reducing the pace at which your body processes food. By mimicking a natural hormone, they deftly regulate appetite, creating a prolonged sense of fullness that helps curb cravings and overeating tendencies. While results vary, most patients lose an average of about 15 pounds after three months and about 27 pounds after six months, which translates into about a five-pound weight loss per month.

If a patient’s insurance does not cover anti-obesity medications, Dr. Raina says her clinic directs them to LMG to see if it makes financial sense for them. “We are grateful to LMG for bridging the gap in care for our patients during this time. I am hopeful and confident as we move forward more insurance companies will recognize obesity and will be willing to pay for these medications for our insured patients,” she says.

She adds, “Taking medications for weight management and treating obesity is not cheating. It’s medical science.”

Louisiana Medical Group is partnering with local businesses to offer weight-loss services to their employees at a lower cost. For more information or to schedule a complimentary consultation, visit online at lmgmedicine.com or call 225.427.0777.