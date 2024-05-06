Meet the team of weight loss professionals at Louisiana Medical Group | By Sponsored Content -

Sponsored by Louisiana Medical Group

Louisiana Medical Group owners Jude Marino and Patrick Broussard want you to know who will be taking care of you when you visit LMG’s weight loss clinic. As a certified nutrition coach, Jude provides essential information on meal plans and caloric in-take. As a weight loss specialist, Patrick helps guide patients through both the mental and physical effects of navigating their weight loss journey. In addition, the staff members they employ have a tremendous amount of knowledge and certifications to assist with your healthcare and weight loss journey. Jude and Patrick, as well as all their employees, are also patients of Louisiana Medical Group and have their own weight loss stories to share with patients.

Nicole Broussard – A dedicated social worker with a passion for helping others achieve their health and wellness goals. As a Certified Behavior Change Specialist, she applies her expertise at Louisiana Medical Group weight loss clinic by serving as both a compassionate counselor and the Director of Marketing. With a commitment to promoting holistic well-being, Nicole empowers individuals to make lasting positive changes in their lives.

Stacie Birch and Amy Rogers – This dynamic duo serve as the Patient Care Coordinators at Louisiana Medical Group. With bright smiles and warm hearts, they play a pivotal role in ensuring patients receive the care they need. From answering phones to scheduling appointments at the front desk, Stacie and Amy are the friendly faces guiding patients through their healthcare journey. With their dedication and compassion, they make every patient feel valued and supported. Amy is a certified behavior change specialist and Stacie is a certified weight loss specialist.

Julie Martin – A board-certified nurse practitioner with 27 years of experience. She graduated from the University of Southwestern Louisiana in 1997 with her Bachelor of Science in Nursing. She went on to further her studies and graduated from Southern University in 2009 with her master’s degree in Nursing. She also holds her master’s degree in healthcare administration from LSU-Shreveport. She has been practicing for the past 15 years as a primary care provider in Baton Rouge. Beyond weight loss, Julie provides a range of healthcare services, from routine wellness checks to managing chronic conditions. In her spare time, she enjoys spending time with her family and friends and enjoys traveling. Connect with Julie today to develop your specialized weight loss plan that will be tailored to your unique needs.

Rebecca Adcock – A board-certified family nurse practitioner. She graduated with a master’s degree in nursing from the University of South Alabama in 2020. She serves as a primary care NP and currently works in women’s health. She is passionate about treating weight management and hormonal imbalances. She is family oriented and enjoys spending time with loved ones. In her time off, she works out and loves trying new recipes and baking.

Pamela Woods – Pamela is a force to be reckoned with when it comes to helping others achieve excellence. As a board-certified family nurse practitioner, five-time author, speaker, influencer and entrepreneur, Pamela has made it her mission to help others unlock the true power of health and wellness to become the best possible versions of themselves. A seasoned healthcare provider with more than 18 years of nursing and medical experience, Pamela has empowered countless individuals to improve their physical, spiritual, mental and emotional health. Pamela’s teachings all tie into her ultimate mission – providing individuals with the tools, resources and guidance needed to take charge of their health and live their lives to the fullest.

For more information or to schedule a complimentary consultation, visit online at lmgmedicine.com or call 225.427.0777.