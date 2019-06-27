Wise Investments, sponsored by Wells Fargo Advisor Tony Boagni: What does a possible U.S.-China trade deal mean to investors?

Since early May, statements by U.S. and Chinese leaders seem to undercut their assurances of progress toward a trade deal from earlier this year. Wells Fargo Investment Institute believes investors can expect several market sectors to be affected, including consumer discretionary, industrials and information technology. For more on how a U.S.-China trade deal should factor into your investment planning, click here.

