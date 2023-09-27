Excitement builds as someone will win a 2023 Mercedes-Benz SUV during Hollydays | By Sponsored Content -

Sponsored by Mercedes-Benz of Baton Rouge

For an incredible 30th time in October, one lucky name will be called as the winner of a brand-new Mercedes-Benz vehicle to wrap up Hollydays. This year’s vehicle, donated by Mercedes-Benz of Baton Rouge, is a beautiful 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250 SUV. The vehicle’s retail value is $43,010!

It’s the largest charitable donation of the year for Mercedes-Benz of Baton Rouge, says Kyle Talbert, Mercedes-Benz of Baton Rouge’s ambassador who has been a part of all 30 Hollydays raffle drawings. Hollydays is the multi-day Shopping for a Cause event sponsored by the Junior League of Baton Rouge.

As Talbert describes it, the excitement builds in the months leading up to the raffle. He meets with the Junior League committee in charge of the event, and they have the pick of which vehicle Mercedes-Benz of Baton Rouge donates. The SUV models are extremely popular at the dealership and make up about 65 percent of total sales, so this year’s choice is a great one. In fact, it’s the same model his daughter drives.

To add to the anticipation, Talbert, along with Junior League members, bring the vehicle to various events around the city – golf tournaments, restaurant events and other community happenings – to sell raffle tickets. As the event draws closer, the car is moved into the Raising Cane’s River Center, the location of Hollydays. The shiny Mercedes-Benz with a giant red bow is one of the first things to greet you as you enter the event.

At the conclusion of Hollydays, Talbert, with the Junior League’s Hollydays committee standing around him, reaches into the spinner and draws the winning ticket. A few times, the winner has been present. Otherwise, he’s on the phone immediately and the phone call is broadcast throughout the room. Just to be clear, the car is a complete giveaway – not a lease. The winner signs the paperwork at the dealership and is given the vehicle’s title.

The fun and excitement surrounding Hollydays and the raffle is just one of the things that sets Mercedes-Benz of Baton Rouge apart.

In 2023, the dealership received its 10th Best of the Best Dealer Recognition Award from Mercedes-Benz, an accolade reserved for only the top 10 percent of dealers in the Mercedes-Benz retail network. The extraordinary company culture is one reason for its success. The dealership boasts a 4.9-star sales satisfaction rating and a 4.7-star service satisfaction rating, as well.

This year’s Hollydays is October 18-21 at the Raising Cane’s River Center. Raffle tickets are available online and at the event for $10.

For more information about the Mercedes-Benz GLA 250 SUV or any of the other exceptional Mercedes-Benz vehicles offered by Mercedes-Benz of Baton Rouge, visit mbobr.com or visit the showroom located at 10949 Airline Highway in Baton Rouge.