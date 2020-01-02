Welcome a whole new ‘inRegister’ Weddings issue

From the time I was young, I collected issues of weddings magazines. Flipping through the pages, I would devour each and every detail, wondering each couple’s love story; the plot that connected the deeply personalized elements of each’s big day. Couples from across the nation each unknowingly contributed to my own wedding day this past year. Couples who have been married for years; they all had a seat in my floral-adorned Alys Beach park in October.

Wedding announcements have a way of making a special day live on forever not just for the bride, groom and their families, but for complete strangers–everyone from the freshly engaged to dreaming little girls. In order to make as many weddings accessible to eyes everywhere, we are changing the way inRegister’s annual June Weddings issue is composed. Starting this year, we are inviting couples–or the people who love them–to purchase announcements, thus ensuring their place in the minds of inRegister readers forever.

Couples from all years (not just the prior calendar year) will have the chance to display their favorite shots–yes, photographs of their choosing–that perfectly sum up their day and their love story. Packages range from one to two pages, with pricing and more information here.

We are so excited to enhance our issue and grant greater visibility to the weddings and couples that make Baton Rouge and its surrounding areas so incredibly special. If you are interested in joining the inRegister Weddings tradition, visit the submission page here. And if you are curious to see last year’s Weddings issue, click here.