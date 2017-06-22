W.O.W.: Hilary Tuttle & Jake Trahan III
Wedding of the Week
January 9, 2016
Photographer: Kimbrali Boyd of Kimbrali Photography
Ceremony: Immaculate Conception Jesuit Church, New Orleans
Reception: The Federal Ballroom at the Security Center
Caterer: Capdebosque Catering
Cake: Gambino’s Bakery
Florist: Meade Wendzel
Invitations: WeddingPaperDivas.com
Bridal gown: Amsale, I DO Bridal Couture
Bridesmaids’ dresses: Adrianna Pappell, Bella Bridesmaids
Rings: Beje Fine Jewelry
Hair and Makeup: Tina Rodasta, Verde Beauty
Entertainment: Phat Hat
Honeymoon: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
Read the full edition of inRegister’s 2017 Weddings issue online below:
There are no comments. Click to add your thoughts!