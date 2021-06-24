W.O.W.: Whitney Mills & Chad Brady

Wedding of the Week:

Whitney Mills & Chad Brady

May 4, 2019

Photographer: Jeannie Frey Rhodes Photography

Ceremony: First Presbyterian Church

Reception: Capitol Park Museum

Coordinator: Leslie Campbell Weddings

Caterer: Margo E. Bouanchaud

Cake: Fairy Dust Cakes

Florist: Lance Hayes Flowers

Rentals: Perrier Party Rentals/Abstract Productions

Invitations: The Keeping Room

Candles: Truly Haute Candles

Bridal gown: Jodi Moylan, White on Daniel Island, Charleston

Bridesmaid dresses: Chris Keller

Rings: Albert’s Diamond Jewelers, Chicago

Hair: Aimee Richard-Buckland/Laurie Molesini, Via Veneto

Makeup: Olga Longoria

Band: Pure Party Band/John Gray Jazz Band

Honeymoon: St. Barthélemy Island

Submit your own wedding to be featured in the pages of inRegister! Click here for details.