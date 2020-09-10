W.O.W.: Jamie Roddy & Trent Pellerin

Wedding of the Week:

June 27

“We originally chose April 18 and I remember telling my mother that I researched and found that nothing would be going on that weekend. Well, I was correct. Absolutely nothing was going on that weekend due to COVID-19,” Jamie says. “My mom is the ultimate planner and she had everything ready to go by February. When it became apparent that we would have to postpone, we chose June 27, prayed about it and took the leap of faith. Our day was absolutely perfect with perfect weather, perfect social distancing and perfect masks. Everyone had a beautiful and memorable time.”

Photography: AB Photography, April Buffington and John Oubre

Blessing ceremony: St. Joseph Cathedral

Nuptial ceremony and reception: City Club of Baton Rouge

Cake: Gambino’s Bakery

Florist: Don Lyn Florist

Invitations: American Printing Center

Rentals: Capital City Classic Cars

Hair and makeup: Glam 2 Geaux

Entertainment: Original Magnolia Quartet/ Mavis Henderson Lewis/ Music Source Media

Videographer: Music Source Media